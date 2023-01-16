What's new

China trounces U.S. in AI research output and quality

China trounces U.S. in AI research output and quality

Tencent, Alibaba and Huawei among the top 10 companies

https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F1%252F0%252F9%252F8%252F43928901-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-16738140772022-09-01T000000Z_1173872292_RC258W9MMR3V_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-TECH.JPG

Tencent's logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, in September 2022. © Reuters

KOTARO FUKUOKA, SHUNSUKE TABETA and AKIRA OIKAWA, Nikkei staff writersJanuary 16, 2023 07:07 JST

TOKYO/BEIJING -- China is the undisputed champion in artificial intelligence research papers, a Nikkei study shows, far surpassing the U.S. in both quantity and quality.

Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Huawei Technologies are among the top 10 companies producing AI research, according to the study. The Chinese contingent is steadily gaining representation in an area dominated by U.S. players.

AI research often leads to real-world applications, and both American and Chinese companies have gone all in on AI research and development. In light of the stark disparities between the two sides, the AI space is gearing up to become a fiercely fought battleground.

Nikkei worked with Dutch scientific publisher Elsevier to review academic and conference papers on AI, using 800 or so AI-associated keywords to narrow down the papers.

Looking at quantity, the number of AI papers exploded from about 25,000 in 2012 to roughly 135,000 in 2021. This mirrors the AI boom that began around 2012, when deep learning came to the fore.
China has consistently stood atop the heap in terms of the volume of papers, the study shows. For 2021, it produced 43,000 papers -- roughly twice as many as the U.S.

The study also gauged the quality of the research by counting how many papers were in the top 10% of citations by other papers.

For 2012, the U.S. led with 629 of these most-cited papers, with China in second place at 425. China later made dramatic progress and eventually overtook the U.S. in 2019. In 2021, China accounted for 7,401 of the most-cited papers, topping the American tally by 70% or so.

China is poised to continue with this momentum. Under a government plan issued in 2017, it aims to develop next-generation AI and to become the world's primary AI innovation center by 2030.
The government-affiliated Chinese Academy of Sciences, the nation's top scientific institution, possesses vast research capabilities. Tsinghua University, a public research university in Beijing, is also an AI hot spot.

The need to accelerate research, development and application of cutting-edge technologies, including AI, was stressed in 2023 economic priorities outlined at this December's closely watched Central Economic Work Conference, where President Xi Jinping spoke.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said last Wednesday that growing AI and other emerging industries is a key priority for 2023.

U.S. efforts have included a national strategic R&D plan for AI released in 2016, but the country still finds itself behind China in AI research.

American tech giants have dominated the AI research rankings, however, with Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and IBM as the big three producers over the 10-year period examined. For 2021, six U.S. companies were in the top 10 for most-cited research.

Chinese companies are gaining traction on this front, though. In research output, only one Chinese company made the top 10 for 2012. As late as 2016, American players maintained a big advantage in most-cited research.
But in 2021, Tencent, Alibaba, Huawei and State Grid Corp. of China took four of the top 10 spots in both volume and citations.

As a government-owned power distributor, State Grid also boasts one of the best AI research arms among Chinese corporations. This is made possible by the big data collected from hundreds of millions of smart meters. State Grid is developing technology to predict power demand and to detect problems in the electrical grid.

Baidu, which provides China's leading search engine, came in at 11th place in both the quantity and quality of AI research. The tech giant is rolling out a fleet of fully self-driving taxis.

Japan has lost ground in the AI domain. The country was ninth in volume of research papers for 2021, sinking from sixth place for 2019. Japan was No. 18 in research quality for 2021. NTT, the top Japanese company for AI research, ranked 17th globally among companies.

China trounces U.S. in AI research output and quality

Tencent, Alibaba and Huawei among the top 10 companies
Everyonne knows AI is the future, the west may be still ahead of China in legacy technology, but China leads the future.
 
TOKYO/BEIJING -- China is the undisputed champion in artificial intelligence research papers, a Nikkei study shows, far surpassing the U.S. in both quantity and quality.

Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Huawei Technologies are among the top 10 companies producing AI research, according to the study. The Chinese contingent is steadily gaining representation in an area dominated by U.S. players.
Wasnt Huawei done for a long time based on western media due to US ban?
 
China publishes 1% more of most-cited scientific papers on AI than others

In 2022, Chinese papers outnumbered US papers by a 2:1 ratio in the top 1% most-cited AI research​


Technology | artifical intelligence |
Ajai Shukla

Last Updated at January 18, 2023 20:23 IST

1668341470-546.jpg


US analysts of government investment in science and technology (S&T) report that China has taken the lead in highly regarded scientific research in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“Chinese scholars now publish a larger fraction of the top 1 per cent most-cited scientific papers globally than scientists from any other country,” said Caroline Wagner, a US policy expert who studies government investment in S&T.

China’s sprint to the top began in 1977, when the science-minded Deng Xiaoping, who succeeded Mao Zedong, introduced the Four Modernisations. One of these was to strengthen China’s progress in S&T.

Until as recently as 2000, the US continued to produce many times the number of scientific papers each year as China did. However, in the past two decades of investing funds in indigenous research and shifting emphasis to high-technology (tech) manufacturing, China is emphatically at the top.

In 2017, for the first time, Chinese scholars published more scientific papers than American researchers. In 2022, Chinese researchers published three times as many papers on AI as US researchers.

“Since 2000, China has sent an estimated 5.2 million students and scholars to study abroad. The majority of them studied science or engineering,” says Wagner.

Currently, China trails only the US in national expenditure on S&T. Chinese universities, which have improved dramatically in recent years, now produce the world’s largest number of engineering PhDs each year.

As Chinese scientific power first began growing, the academic community in America and Europe dismissed Chinese research as low quality and imitative. However, an analysis of citations revealed otherwise.

A citation means the referencing or citing of an academic paper by another paper. The greater the number of times a paper has been cited, the more influential it can be regarded. By that logic, the top 1 per cent of the most-cited papers could be considered to represent the upper echelons of S&T.

Wagner and her research team counted the number of papers each country had in the top 1 per cent each year, measured by the number of citations it had received in various disciplines.

In 2019, China topped the list, with 8,422 articles in the most-cited 1 per cent. The US followed with 7,959 articles and the European Union had 6,074.

“…in the top 1 per cent, most-cited AI research, Chinese papers outnumbered the US papers by a 2:1 ratio… China also led in nanoscience, chemistry, and transportation,” reported Wagner.

The study also looked at the mix of disciplines referenced in the papers. The more diverse and varied the referenced research in a single paper, the more interdisciplinary and novel the work was regarded as. Chinese research was found to be as innovative as the other top-performing countries.

China is not just an imitator but is a scientific power on a par with the US and Europe. To support US tech firms in countering China’s scientific growth, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law on August 9.

China publishes 1% more of most-cited scientific papers on AI than others

AI: In 2022, Chinese papers outnumbered US papers by a 2:1 ratio in the top 1% most-cited AI research
FBI chief says he’s ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s AI program

By ERIC TUCKER
Jan. 20 2023

1000.webp

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that he was “deeply concerned” about the Chinese government’s artificial intelligence program, asserting that it was “not constrained by the rule of law.”

Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wray said Beijing’s AI ambitions were “built on top of massive troves of intellectual property and sensitive data that they’ve stolen over the years.”

He said that left unchecked, China could use artificial intelligence advancements to further its hacking operations, intellectual property theft and repression of dissidents inside the country and beyond.

“That’s something we’re deeply concerned about. I think everyone here should be deeply concerned about,” he said.

More broadly, he said, “AI is a classic example of a technology where I have the same reaction every time. I think, ‘Wow, We can do that?’ And then I think, ‘Oh god, they can do that.’”

Such concerns have long been voiced by U.S. officials. In October 2021, for instance, U.S. counterintelligence officials issued warnings about China’s ambitions in AI as part of a renewed effort to inform business executives, academics and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investment or expertise in key industries.

Earlier that year, an AI commission led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt urged the U.S. to boost its AI skills to counter China, including by pursuing “AI-enabled” weapons.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Thursday about Wray’s comments. Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of fearmongering and attacked U.S. intelligence for its assessments of China.

FBI chief says he's 'deeply concerned' by China's AI program

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that he was “deeply concerned” about the Chinese government's artificial intelligence program, asserting that it was “not constrained by the rule of law.”
Google Calls In Help From Larry Page and Sergey Brin for A.I. Fight​


1674246413710.png


China has nothing as advanced as OPEN AIs ChatGPT. Even Google was caught off guard.

Papers are just that, papers.
 
The Companies With the Most AI Patents

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

by Katharina Buchholz,
Jan 26, 2023

Chinese enterprises increased patent filings for artificial intelligence products rapidly in the past couple of years. The companies holding the most active AI and machine learning patent families are now tech giant Tencent and search engine provider Baidu, ahead of U.S. firm IBM, South Korea’s Samsung, Chinese insurance provider Ping An and former AI patent leader Microsoft. The latter company has been seeing one of its major AI investments come to fruition recently, as conversational AI bot ChatGPT by Microsoft partner OpenAI has been making waves. Microsoft swiftly announced another round of funding for OpenAI, rumored to be to the tune of $10 billion.

As this chart based on the LexisNexis PatentSight directory shows, Tencent and Baidu became the largest patent owners in machine learning and AI in 2021, each holding more than 9,000 active patent families. A family is a set of patents covering the same technical content. IBM owed more than 7,000 families that same year, while Microsoft held just under 6,000 – rank six. Between 2012 and 2019, it was Microsoft which owned the most AI patents, according to LexisNexis.

Even bigger than the rise in filings by Tencent and Baidu was the AI patent frenzy unleashed by Chinese insurance and banking giant Ping An. The number of patent families it owns grew from fewer than 50 to more than 6,000 just in the past five years. years. Among the AI tools recently developed by the company is software for analyzing facial micro-expressions (i.e. eye blinks, involuntary twitches), which Ping An uses to assess insurance claims its policyholders send in by video.

18211.jpeg
 

