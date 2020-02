Sydney Airport passengers sent for coronavirus tests, as evacuation plane from China nears Australia



Six passengers who landed at Sydney Airport from China today have been sent for coronavirus tests.The sick Sydney Airport travellers have been sent to Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for more investigations, as NSW health teams continue to screen thousands of arrivals.Everybody travelling from China who is not an Australian citizen or permanent resident is now banned from entering Australia - including thousands of international students.NSW Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kerry Chant, said everybody arriving from China is being checked for signs of illness."On Monday, today, as at 2pm, we screened another 1500 people returning from China," Dr Chant said."Six were referred to testing and we're expecting there'll be another 400 for screening as we'll be on duty until other planes arrive.