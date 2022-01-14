China trade surplus reached record in 2021 despite trade war,Recovering demand in U.S. and Europe plus ASEAN supply woes boosted exports

China's foreign trade to hit record $ 6 trillion in 2021 China has built over two thousand warehouses to boost international online commerce. Their area exceeds 16 million square meters. m.

China’s foreign trade to hit record $ 6 trillion in 2021China’s merchandise exports and imports will reach $ 6 trillion in 2021. This is more than 20% higher than in 2020 and is a historical record. CGTN with reference to the Deputy Minister of Commerce of China Ren Hongbing.“Trade relations between China and developing countries have become closer. Exports to these countries in January-November amounted to 49.5% of the total volume of foreign supplies,” he said.Hongbin added that China built over 2,000 warehouses overseas in 2021 as part of its international e-commerce expansion. Their area exceeds 16 million square meters. meters.Earlier it was reported that more than half of the world’s grain reserves are located in China. Food supplies in the country are at a historically high level.Meanwhile, Ukrainian exports have reached their pre-war level. In 2021, Ukraine for the first time since the outbreak of hostilities in Donbass increased its exports to the level of 2013.