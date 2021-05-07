China trade: India coronavirus crisis, recovering US economy boosted figures, but ‘cyclical peak’ looms

China’s exports grew by 32.3 per cent in April compared with a year earlier, while imports grew by 43.1 per cent last month

China’s imports from the US rose by 51.65 per cent to US$13.94 billion in April, while exports rose by 31.16 per cent to US$42.05 billion

China’s exports to the Asean rose by 42.16 per cent to US$41.096 billion in April compared with a year earlier, while imports from the Asean rose by 40.64 per cent to US$31.375 billion.

China’s exports to European Union rose by 23.81 per cent to US$39.918 billion in April compared with a year earlier, while imports rose by 43.28 per cent to US$26.794 billion.

Amid their ongoing dispute,

which escalated further on Thursday as China “indefinitely suspended” all activities under the framework of the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, exports to Australia rose by 19.74 per cent to US$5.25 billion in April compared with a year earlier, while imports rose by 49.31 per cent to US$14.865 billion





In April, China’s trade surplus with the US rose to US$28.11 billion from US$21.37 billion in March. The April surplus was 22.92 per cent up compared with a year earlier.

In the first four months of the year, China’s trade surplus with the US was US$100.68 billion – 58 per cent higher than US$63.676 in the same period of last year, according to the Chinese customs data.

India virus crisis, US economy boosted China trade, but 'cyclical peak' looms

