China tops world with 1.59 million patent in 2021, U.S second because Huawei played major role​

China tops world with 1.59 million patent in 2021, U.S second because Huawei played major roleNovember 25, 2022
By Yash Mishra
Huawei patents become a huge reason behind the growth of China’s progress in the patent world. In the latest edition, China has ranked first in the 2021 world’s patent applications growth rate, and a big credit for this achievement goes to Huawei.
Recently, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published a report on the world’s intellectual patent application growth in 2021.
Eventually, the report highlights good scores of global patents. So far, 3.4 million patents have been filed around the world. Compared to the year 2020, the global patent growth rate has increased by 3.6%.
But the interesting part is China‘s ranking. The info reveals that China has 1.59 million patent applications which is the highest number in the world patent list. Besides, the region has attained huge success in all the categories of intellectual property.
For instance: Patents, Trademarks, Industrial Designs, and Plant Variety. The report also counts valid patents around the world. Here also, China comes out with flying colors and has 3.6 million authorized patents.
This is much more than that of the United States which has a total of 590,000 patents. Thereafter, the patent growth rate list shows the following nations:
- China – 1.59 million patents
- United States – 591,473 patents
- Japan – 289,200 patents
- Republic of Korea – 237,998 patents
- European Patent Office – 188,778 patents
Huawei – the main reason for China’s success!While China marked its name as the first position, Huawei also topped the number of PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications for the succeeding 5 years. The company has more than 110,000 authorized patents and 60,000+ PCT patents.
Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. restrictions, Huawei is persistently reaching new heights. It is Huawei and its patent applications, that made China surpass the U.S. region with a huge score in the 2021 worldwide patent growth report.
Additionally, Huawei Patents has also served in the cellular sector. From innovative mechanisms to new functions, the company has issued various patents and imposed them on its devices.
Currently, around 2 billion handsets are using Huawei’s 4G and 5G patents. Besides, 8 million smart vehicles driven by Huawei’s patents and operating systems are exported every year. The Chief Legal Officer of Huawei – Song Liuping expressed his thoughts:
“In the past three years, Huawei has faced a severe external environment, and the more difficult the period, the more it will test Huawei’s determination to invest in the future.”
Patents growth will continue
The General Director of WIPO – Daren Tang said that patent filing will continue to grow in the future as well. The latest results have shown that users and manufacturers worldwide will keep on innovating and creating new products despite pandemic scenarios.
