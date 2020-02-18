What's new

China tops US and becomes Israel's largest source of imports in 2020

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,594
2
69,706
Country
China
Location
China
China tops US and becomes Israel's largest source of imports in 2020
2021-01-20 23:17:18

JERUSALEM, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Israeli imports from China rose by 14.6 percent in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

In 2020, Israeli imports from China, excluding diamonds, amounted to 9.44 billion U.S. dollars, compared to 8.24 billion dollars in 2019.

With the latest figure, China has become the country from which Israel imports the most, compared to 2019 when the United States topped the list of Israeli imports.

Israeli imports from the United States fell by 31.2 percent to 7.77 billion dollars in 2020 from 11.3 billion dollars in 2019.

Meanwhile, Israeli exports to China decreased by 2.69 percent in 2020, totalling 4.7 billion dollars, compared to 4.83 billion dollars in 2019. Enditem

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
14K
Oldman1
O
Yankee-stani
"Strengthening America" Republican Study Committee US Congressional Strategy Document
Replies
1
Views
375
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
beijingwalker
Tehran welcomes China’s presence in Middle East
Replies
1
Views
331
camelguy
camelguy
Minho
India Sees Opportunity as U.S. Remakes Its Alliances
Replies
3
Views
459
Wood
Wood
xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom