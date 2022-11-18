China tops U.S. to take research crown at global chip conference​

Chinese universities, companies produce 30% of papers accepted by ISSCC

The University of Macau and Beijing's Tsinghua University are among the academic institutions driving research into semiconductors in China. © ReutersYUKI OKOSHI, Nikkei staff writerNovember 18, 2022 01:32 JSTTOKYO -- China has submitted the most research papers accepted at a prestigious international academic conference focused on semiconductors, underscoring the country's growing presence in the field and bumping the U.S. into second place.This is the first time China has taken the top spot in papers accepted by the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), which is considered the Olympics of the semiconductor sector. The annual event opens in February in San Francisco.Universities and companies in China -- including Hong Kong and Macao -- submitted 59 papers, or 29.8% of all 198 research documents accepted by the ISSCC for the 2023 event. At the previous conference held this February, 29 papers from China were accepted, or 14.5% of the total.The ISSCC accepted 40 papers from the U.S., dropping the country from first place this year to second. The U.S. share of all papers shrank to 20.2% from 35%.South Korea ranked third and Taiwan fourth, while Japan and the Netherlands tied for fifth.Universities in greater China are driving research into semiconductors. The University of Macau had 15 papers accepted, while Beijing's Tsinghua University and Peking University produced 13 and six papers, respectively.But among corporations, Samsung Electronics led the way with eight papers, followed by Intel with six. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, submitted only two papers accepted by the ISSCC.Japanese researchers wrote 10 papers selected by the ISSCC, lifting the country's share to 5.1% from 3.5%. The Tokyo Institute of Technology produced four of them.