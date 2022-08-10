What's new

China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,412
-12
93,606
Country
China
Location
China

China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers​

Report finds rapidly expanding Chinese research footprint while Japan falters

https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F0%252F2%252F0%252F9%252F41729020-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-1660049667photo_SXM2022080800003209.jpg

The economic and technological rivalry between China and the U.S. only continues to grow.

RYOSUKE MATSUZOE, Nikkei staff writer
August 10, 2022 01:45 JST

TOKYO -- China now leads the world both in the number of scientific research papers as well as most cited papers, a report from Japan's science and technology ministry shows, which is expected to bolster the competitiveness of its economy and industries in the future.

Research papers are considered higher quality the more they are cited by others. Chinese research accounted for 27.2%, or 4,744, of the world's top 1% of most cited papers, overtaking the U.S. at 24.9%, or 4,330. The U.K. came in third at 5.5%.

The ministry's National Institute of Science and Technology Policy compiled the report based on data from research-analytics company Clarivate. The figures represent 2019 levels, based on the annual average between 2018 and 2020 to account for fluctuations in publication numbers. The report was released Tuesday, the same day U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion bill framed as essential to winning economic competition with China through greater research.

Scientific research is the driver behind competitive industries and economies. Current research capabilities will determine future market shares in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and other cutting-edge fields, and may have a direct impact on national security as well.

China has quickly increased its footprint in advanced research in recent years. It overtook the U.S. in the total number of scientific papers in the 2020 report, then in the number of top 10% most cited papers in the 2021 report.

China published 407,181 scientific papers in 2019 according to the latest report, pulling further ahead of the U.S. at 293,434. In terms of the top 10% most cited papers, China accounted for 26.6% of publications, while the U.S. accounted for 21.1%.

"China is one of the top countries in the world in terms of both the quantity and quality of scientific papers," said Shinichi Kuroki, deputy director-general of the Asia and Pacific Research Center at the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

"In order to become the true global leader, it will need to continue producing internationally recognized research," he said.

Meanwhile, Japan is falling behind. It ranked fifth in the total number of publications and 10th in the top 1% most cited papers in the latest report after losing ground to India. It dropped to 12th place in the number of the top 10% most cited papers, passed by Spain and South Korea.

The number of universities in India have increased roughly 4.6 times from 243 in 2000 to 1,117 in 2018. Over two million receive a bachelor's degree in the sciences each year. In contrast, research Japan has slowed since the mid-2000s with no recovery in sight, stoking concerns about the effect on the country's economy and industries.

asia.nikkei.com

China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers

Report finds rapidly expanding Chinese research footprint while Japan falters
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,412
-12
93,606
Country
China
Location
China
First industrially, and economically, after that, scientifically and technologically, eventually militarily... China is not in a hurry on her way of overtaking US in all sectors across the board.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,412
-12
93,606
Country
China
Location
China

China overtakes the US in scientific research output​

Between 2018 and 2020 China published 23.4% of the world’s scientific papers, eclipsing the US

Thu 11 Aug 2022 06.17 BST

3500.jpg

The Japanese report also found that Chinese research comprised 27.2% of the world’s top 1% most frequently cited papers Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock


China has overtaken the US as the world leader in both scientific research output and “high impact” studies, according to a report published by Japan’s science and technology ministry.


The report, which was published by Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTP) on Tuesday, found that China now publishes the highest number of scientific research papers yearly, followed by the US and Germany.

The figures were based on yearly averages between 2018 and 2020, and drawn from data compiled by the analytics firm Clarivate.

The Japanese NISTP report also found that Chinese research comprised 27.2% of the world’s top 1% most frequently cited papers. The number of citations a research paper receives is a commonly used metric in academia. The more times a study is cited in subsequent papers by other researchers, the greater its “citation impact”.

The US accounted for 24.9% of the top 1% most highly cited research studies, while UK research was third at 5.5%.

China published a yearly average of 407,181 scientific papers, pulling ahead of the US’s 293,434 journal articles and accounting for 23.4% of the world’s research output, the report found.

China accounted for a high proportion of research into materials science, chemistry, engineering and mathematics, while US researchers were more prolific in research into clinical medicine, basic life sciences and physics.

The report was published on the day US president Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act, legislation that would authorise $200bn in research funding over 10 years to make US scientific research more competitive with China.

The Chinese embassy in the US said last month that China was “firmly opposed” to the bill which it said was “entrenched in [a] cold war and zero-sum game mentality”.

The “high impact” finding is in keeping with research published earlier this year, which found that China overtook the US in 2019 in the top 1% measure, and passed the European Union in 2015.

Papers that receive more citations than 99% of research are “works that are seen as being in the class of Nobel prize winners, the very leading edge of science”, study co-author Dr Caroline Wagner said at the time. “The US has tended to rank China’s work as lower quality. This appears to have changed.”

The US still spends more on research and development in the corporate and university sectors than any other country, the report also found. “China has the largest number of researchers in the corporate and university sectors among major countries. In the corporate sector, the United States and China are on par with each other, and both are showing rapid growth.”

“China is one of the top countries in the world in terms of both the quantity and quality of scientific papers,” Shinichi Kuroki of the Japan Science and Technology Agency told Nikkei Asia. “In order to become the true global leader, it will need to continue producing internationally recognised research,” he said.

www.theguardian.com

China overtakes the US in scientific research output

Between 2018 and 2020 China published 23.4% of the world’s scientific papers, eclipsing the US
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,412
-12
93,606
Country
China
Location
China

China tops US in scientific research output, high impact studies: Report​

Thu Aug 11, 2022 08:37 PM
rep_img.jpg

Representational Image: Reuters file photo/ Thomas Peter

China has surpassed the US to become the global leader in both scientific research output and "high impact" studies, according to a report published by Japan's National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTP).

China now publishes a yearly average of 407,181 scientific papers, accounting for 23.4% of the annual number of scientific research papers based on yearly averages between 2018 and 2020, compared to 293,434 journal articles by the US, said the report, published on Tuesday (August 9).

The figures were drawn from data compiled by Clarivate, an analytics firm, reports The Guardian.

The NISTP report also found that 27.2% of the world's top 1% most frequently cited research papers are from China, followed by US with 24.9% and UK with 5.5%.

The number of citations a research paper receives is a commonly used metric in academia known as "citation impact".

A high proportion of Chinese research papers accounted for materials science, chemistry, engineering and mathematics, The Guardian report read.
US researches were mostly in clinical medicine, basic life sciences and physics.

China overtook the US in 2019 in the top 1% measure of the "citation impact" finding, after it surpassed the European Union in 2015.

Dr Caroline Wagner, a co-author of the study, told The Guardian that research papers that receive more citations than 99% of research are "works that are seen as being in the class of Nobel prize winners, the very leading edge of science".

"The US has tended to rank China's work as lower quality. This appears to have changed," she added.

The US, however, still relies more on research and development in the corporate sector and universities compared to other countries, the report also revealed.

"China has the largest number of researchers in the corporate and university sectors among major countries. In the corporate sector, the United States and China are on par with each other, and both are showing rapid growth," it read.

"China is one of the top countries in the world in terms of both the quantity and quality of scientific papers," Shinichi Kuroki of the Japan Science and Technology Agency told Nikkei Asia.

"In order to become the true global leader, it will need to continue producing internationally recognised research," he added.

 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,630
-3
11,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
beijingwalker said:

China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers​

Report finds rapidly expanding Chinese research footprint while Japan falters

https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F0%252F2%252F0%252F9%252F41729020-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-1660049667photo_SXM2022080800003209.jpg

The economic and technological rivalry between China and the U.S. only continues to grow.

RYOSUKE MATSUZOE, Nikkei staff writer
August 10, 2022 01:45 JST

TOKYO -- China now leads the world both in the number of scientific research papers as well as most cited papers, a report from Japan's science and technology ministry shows, which is expected to bolster the competitiveness of its economy and industries in the future.

Research papers are considered higher quality the more they are cited by others. Chinese research accounted for 27.2%, or 4,744, of the world's top 1% of most cited papers, overtaking the U.S. at 24.9%, or 4,330. The U.K. came in third at 5.5%.

The ministry's National Institute of Science and Technology Policy compiled the report based on data from research-analytics company Clarivate. The figures represent 2019 levels, based on the annual average between 2018 and 2020 to account for fluctuations in publication numbers. The report was released Tuesday, the same day U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion bill framed as essential to winning economic competition with China through greater research.

Scientific research is the driver behind competitive industries and economies. Current research capabilities will determine future market shares in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and other cutting-edge fields, and may have a direct impact on national security as well.

China has quickly increased its footprint in advanced research in recent years. It overtook the U.S. in the total number of scientific papers in the 2020 report, then in the number of top 10% most cited papers in the 2021 report.

China published 407,181 scientific papers in 2019 according to the latest report, pulling further ahead of the U.S. at 293,434. In terms of the top 10% most cited papers, China accounted for 26.6% of publications, while the U.S. accounted for 21.1%.

"China is one of the top countries in the world in terms of both the quantity and quality of scientific papers," said Shinichi Kuroki, deputy director-general of the Asia and Pacific Research Center at the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

"In order to become the true global leader, it will need to continue producing internationally recognized research," he said.

Meanwhile, Japan is falling behind. It ranked fifth in the total number of publications and 10th in the top 1% most cited papers in the latest report after losing ground to India. It dropped to 12th place in the number of the top 10% most cited papers, passed by Spain and South Korea.

The number of universities in India have increased roughly 4.6 times from 243 in 2000 to 1,117 in 2018. Over two million receive a bachelor's degree in the sciences each year. In contrast, research Japan has slowed since the mid-2000s with no recovery in sight, stoking concerns about the effect on the country's economy and industries.

asia.nikkei.com

China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers

Report finds rapidly expanding Chinese research footprint while Japan falters
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
Click to expand...
Thanks to Allah, there is China. Otherwise this world would be ruined by USA.

If China allows dual nationality with Pakistan, I wouldn't mind dual nationality with China.

A Red passport or Chinese passport.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
China overtakes the US in terms of research quality, finds study
Replies
6
Views
397
kankan326
kankan326
beijingwalker
Analysis suggests China has passed U.S. on one vital science and research measure, the top 1% citations
Replies
8
Views
767
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
TOTUU
  • Article
China overtakes the US，In Science and Technology
Replies
3
Views
401
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
beijingwalker
China and the United States: Unlikely Partners in AI
Replies
1
Views
759
Cash GK
Cash GK
onebyone
China has launched the world’s most powerful magnet for scientific research
Replies
2
Views
296
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom