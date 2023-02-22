What's new

China tops nuclear fusion patent ranking, beating U.S.

China tops nuclear fusion patent ranking, beating U.S.​

Beijing races to create 'sun on Earth' in hopes of taking renewables lead

China came first in a nuclear fusion patent ranking compiled by Tokyo-based research company astamuse, ahead of second-placed U.S., which was followed by the U.K. and Japan.

t.co

China tops nuclear fusion patent ranking, beating U.S.

Beijing races to create 'sun on Earth' in hopes of taking renewables lead
t.co t.co

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Science/China-tops-nuclear-fusion-patent-ranking-beating-U.S
 

