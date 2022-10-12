China Tops In Indigenous Defence Manufacturing, Says Report​

China ranks first in indigenous defence manufacturing, while India ranks fourth among 12 countries in the Indo-Pacific, according to a survey conducted by the Stockholm International Peace Research Agency (SIPRI), an independent research institute on global security.According to the report, which assesses self-reliance until 2020, Japan is second, South Korea is third and Pakistan is in the ninth position.The report says, “China tops the rating, with a self-reliance score more than two and a half times that of Japan and despite efforts to reduce imports, India remains dependent between 2016 and 2020 on other nations for its arms needs.”Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam topped the list after examining their defence production. However, due to a lack of data, they did not include Vietnam in the final ranking.Three indicators used in the study are arms procurement, the arms industry and uncrewed maritime vehicles, the equivalent of drones.Domestic arms companies in India account for barely 16% of total procurement. However, India's big arms sales and a high degree of licensed manufacturing propel it to fourth place on the list. This should be weighed against India as the region's second-largest military spender, trailing only China.