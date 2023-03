67 percent of 'happy' Germans?



This is one of those dark humor which need more thought. Complaining is the national sport weather permitting in Germany.



74 percent of Canadians are high on weed or maple at any given time so that makes sense.



We can assume 100 for France, the remaining 26 percent were on a strike on the day of the poll.



84 percent of people in India are Vegetarians.