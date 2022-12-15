China tops gold medal tally by winning 21 gold medals in WorldSkill Competition 2022

中国代表团在参加的34个项目上获得21枚金牌、3枚银牌、4枚铜牌和5个优胜奖，在金牌榜、团体总分上蝉联第一。同时金牌数超越第四十五届世界技能大赛参加全部56个项目取得的历史最好成绩，金牌获奖率高达62%，参赛项目奖牌率高达97%，实现了新的突破。据介绍，受疫情影响，第四十六届世界技能大赛以特别赛的形式举行，于今年9月中旬至11月下旬，在15个国家分散举办。中国代表团派出146人，其中，参赛选手36名，全部来自技工院校等职业院校，平均年龄22岁，最大的24岁、最小的20岁。The Chinese delegation won 21 gold medals, 3 silver medals, 4 bronze medals and 5 winning prizes in the 34 events they participated in, ranking first in the gold medal list and the total team score. At the same time, the number of gold medals surpassed the historical best results obtained in all 56 projects of the 45th WorldSkills Competition. The gold medal winning rate was as high as 62%, and the medal rate of the participating projects was as high as 97%, achieving a new breakthrough.According to reports, affected by the epidemic, the 46th WorldSkills Competition was held in the form of a special competition, which was held in 15 countries from mid-September to late November this year. The Chinese delegation sent 146 people, including 36 contestants, all from technical colleges and other vocational colleges. The average age is 22 years old, the oldest is 24 years old, and the youngest is 20 years old.