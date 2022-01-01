China tops global box office in 2021, taking the lead in global film industry recovery amid pandemic

Global TimesJan 01 2022Photo:XinhuaChina retained its top spot in global box office earnings in 2021 as the Chinese movie industry continued to take the lead in recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year running., showed data released by the China Film Administration on Saturday.Despite the continuing impact of the pandemic,and reflecting a quick recovery of Chinese film industry from the pandemic, according to the film authority.The film is set during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53) and depicts the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers' brave fight in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir, during freezing temperatures.The year 2021 marked the second year that China beat the US to become the world's largest box office market, a result caused by the two countries' vastly different responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports.