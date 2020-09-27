China top the world in offshore wind power

China leads the world in new annual offshore wind installations for the third year in a row with over 3 GW of new offshore wind capacity in 2020.
Steady growth in Europe, driven by the Netherlands and Belgium, accounts for majority of the remaining new offshore wind installations in 2020, along with the US and South Korea.
The offshore wind industry installed just over 6 GW of new capacity globally in 2020, nearly the same levels as the previous year despite the impacts of COVID-19 and the second-best year for the sector.
The UK remains in the top spot globally for total offshore wind capacity, while China has now overtaken Germany to become the world’s second largest offshore wind market.
Total global offshore wind capacity is now over 35 GW, helping the world avoid 62.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions – equivalent to taking over 20 million cars off the road – and providing around 700,000 jobs globally over the projects’ lifetimes.
New Offshore Wind Capacity in 2020
PR China – 3,060 MW
Netherlands – 1,493 MW
Belgium – 703 MW
UK – 483 MW
Germany – 237 MW
South Korea – 60 MW
Portugal – 17 MW (floating)
US – 12 MW
Top 5 Offshore Wind Markets for Cumulative Capacity
UK – 10,206 MW
China – 9,898 MW
Germany – 7,730 MW
The Netherlands – 2,611 MW
Belgium – 2,259 MW
