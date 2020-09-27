China top the world in offshore wind power

China installed half of new global offshore wind capacity during 2020 in record year | Global Wind Energy Council GWEC's latest data shows that the global offshore wind industry had its second-best year ever in 2020 with over 6GW of new capacity.

China leads the world in new annual offshore wind installations for the third year in a row with over 3 GW of new offshore wind capacity in 2020.Steady growth in Europe, driven by the Netherlands and Belgium, accounts for majority of the remaining new offshore wind installations in 2020, along with the US and South Korea.The offshore wind industry installed just over 6 GW of new capacity globally in 2020, nearly the same levels as the previous year despite the impacts of COVID-19 and the second-best year for the sector.The UK remains in the top spot globally for total offshore wind capacity, while China has now overtaken Germany to become the world’s second largest offshore wind market.Total global offshore wind capacity is now over 35 GW, helping the world avoid 62.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions – equivalent to taking over 20 million cars off the road – and providing around 700,000 jobs globally over the projects’ lifetimes.New Offshore Wind Capacity in 2020PR China – 3,060 MWNetherlands – 1,493 MWBelgium – 703 MWUK – 483 MWGermany – 237 MWSouth Korea – 60 MWPortugal – 17 MW (floating)US – 12 MWTop 5 Offshore Wind Markets for Cumulative CapacityUK – 10,206 MWChina – 9,898 MWGermany – 7,730 MWThe Netherlands – 2,611 MWBelgium – 2,259 MW