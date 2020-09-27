What's new

China top the world in offshore wind power

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,542
-19
4,069
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
China leads the world in new annual offshore wind installations for the third year in a row with over 3 GW of new offshore wind capacity in 2020.

Steady growth in Europe, driven by the Netherlands and Belgium, accounts for majority of the remaining new offshore wind installations in 2020, along with the US and South Korea.

The offshore wind industry installed just over 6 GW of new capacity globally in 2020, nearly the same levels as the previous year despite the impacts of COVID-19 and the second-best year for the sector.

The UK remains in the top spot globally for total offshore wind capacity, while China has now overtaken Germany to become the world’s second largest offshore wind market.

Total global offshore wind capacity is now over 35 GW, helping the world avoid 62.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions – equivalent to taking over 20 million cars off the road – and providing around 700,000 jobs globally over the projects’ lifetimes.

New Offshore Wind Capacity in 2020

PR China – 3,060 MW
Netherlands – 1,493 MW
Belgium – 703 MW
UK – 483 MW
Germany – 237 MW
South Korea – 60 MW
Portugal – 17 MW (floating)
US – 12 MW
Top 5 Offshore Wind Markets for Cumulative Capacity

UK – 10,206 MW
China – 9,898 MW
Germany – 7,730 MW
The Netherlands – 2,611 MW
Belgium – 2,259 MW

gwec.net

China installed half of new global offshore wind capacity during 2020 in record year | Global Wind Energy Council

GWEC's latest data shows that the global offshore wind industry had its second-best year ever in 2020 with over 6GW of new capacity.
gwec.net gwec.net

1628649408739.png


1628649416677.png



1628649551158.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
The Untapped Potential in Asian Offshore Wind Power
Replies
1
Views
167
Viet
Viet
TaiShang
China records a banner year for oil and gas discovery
Replies
0
Views
294
TaiShang
TaiShang
Hamartia Antidote
China bond defaults tripled in 2018 – the case of one property developer shows why
Replies
1
Views
329
rajiv sharma
rajiv sharma
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
China retains No 1 spot in renewable energy
Replies
0
Views
414
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
PakPrinciples
CPEC & FTA: Deals built on Lies & Hurting Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
5K
Brass Knuckles
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom