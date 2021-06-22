China top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit record high in 2021, says Digitimes Research

China’s Semiconductor Output Hits Record as Sector Grows: Chart China produced about 30 billion integrated circuits in May, a jump of almost 38% from the same time last year and a record for the rapidly expanding sector. Total production has climbed to 140 billion units so far this year, as the nation looks to build a domestic semiconductor industry and...

China takes lead in 28nm and 14nm chip production to address chip shortage China has reached a significant milestone by acquiring competency in 28 nanometers (nm) and 14nm chip manufacturing

digitimes.comEric Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei2 minutesChina top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit record high in 2021, says Digitimes ResearchChina's top-3 pure-play foundries are expected to see their combined revenue grow 16% on year to hit another record high in 2021, buoyed by continued strong demand for power devices, CMOS image sensors, radio-frequency ICs and other chip solutions demanding specialty-node manufacturing, according to Digitimes Research.Combined revenue of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Huahong Group and CSMC Technologies surged over 20% to a record high of US$6.3 billion in 2020, Digitimes Research said.Despite negative macro factors including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade war, the top-3 pure-play foundries will still enjoy a strong 2021 as customers continue to ramp up orders particularly those demanding specialty process fabrication. Favorable product mix and wafer ASPs are also contributing factors.Combined revenue of China's top-3 pure-play foundries will come to US$7.3 billion in 2021, a record high for the second consecutive year, forecasts Digitimes Research.---