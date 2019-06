In April alone China ordered 12 million barrels of oil from Iran. ($7 billion).

But now it has plummeted to just 1 million since May. So a 90% plus fall.



Even Chinese LPG imports from Iran are of no help since although they are 80% of Iran's volume they are worth only $100 million which is too little to help Iran.



If China really wanted to help Iran and stand up to USA, it has to buy 15 million barrels every month and not a measly 1 million barrels & $100 million LPG.

Click to expand...