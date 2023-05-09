F-22Raptor
China should be on “high alert” as South Korea, Japan and the United States forge stronger military and intelligence sharing ties, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese military has warned.
The alarm bell, which was sounded in the People’s Liberation Army newspaper, follows an uptick in US joint drills with its two Asian allies and a thaw in Seoul’s relations with Tokyo that has seen Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, and Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president, meet twice in two months.
“If the United States, Japan and South Korea form an integrated alliance, it is likely to create bloc confrontation in Northeast Asia,” wrote PLA researchers, according to the South China Morning Post. The alliance would raise tensions and trigger an arms race, they claimed.
Washington on Monday welcomed a landmark weekend summit between Japan and South Korea that has rattled Beijing over fears that its regional neighbours are making a strategic pivot towards Washington to curb its territorial ambitions.
Mr Kishida’s two-day visit to Seoul marked the revival of “shuttle diplomacy” between the two nations after a 12-year hiatus following a Korean-proposed deal to compensate victims of forced labour during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula.
China told be on 'high alert' as South Korea, Japan and US forge stronger alliances
Warming relations between the nations have chilled Beijing, Chinese media reported
