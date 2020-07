China to wait longer for S-400 as Russia suspends delivery of missiles amid espionage charges

China claimed that Russia was forced to take this decision since it’s concerned that “the delivery of S-400 missiles at this time will affect the anti-pandemic actions of the People's Liberation Army.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The air defence missile system is believed to be the most advanced of its kind and is capable of destroying targets that is up to 400 kilometres away, up to a height of up to 30 kilometres