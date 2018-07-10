/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

China to Urge Businesses to Consider Alternatives to Buying From U.S.

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Jul 10, 2018 at 12:41 PM.

  Jul 10, 2018 at 12:41 PM
    China to Urge Businesses to Consider Alternatives to Buying From U.S.

    Jul 09, 2018 , Caixin

    China will encourage firms to adjust their respective import structures to increase purchases from countries other than the U.S., the government said Monday.

    The announcement follows authorities’ raising tariffs on shipments from the U.S. in response to the Trump administration’s imposing punitive duties on goods from China.

    “China fully considered the nature of import substitutes as well as the overall impact on trade and investment when researching the list of products for retaliatory tariffs,” an unnamed spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, addressing a question about how the government planned to ease the impact on firms that will result from the Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

    https://www.caixinglobal.com/2018-0...alternatives-to-buying-from-us-101297528.html
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 1:06 PM
    This is a matter of upmost importance as China is in war with the US. China should order these companies to find alternatives. Profit shouldn't be the primary goal for them at this juncture.
     
