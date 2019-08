Salaam



The Chinese seem uncharacteristically unambiguous in their official tone on this matter.



The Indians not only brought the Kashmir issue to the forefront but also were simultaneously able to provoke China with one move. They gave China sufficient reason to openly come out in favour of Pakistan against India (when usually the support is behind the scenes in such situations.)



Modi and co seem to have done Pakistan's kashmir cause a favour by these actions.



It would also add a lot of weight to our struggle now that China is also party to this conflict.



Alhamdulillah.

