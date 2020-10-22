China to support secessionist forces in India as a countermeasure to "Taiwan Card"

is a senior research fellow with the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at the Beijing Foreign Studies University and president of the Chengdu Institute of World Affairs

India may think they will get away by playing the Taiwan card, the Chinese have other plans for India in the next coming days. Half of India is rive with secessionist movements, supported tacitly by regional players. But if China openly supports these movements Financially,Diplomatically and Militarily the future of India is certainly not so bright.According to Long Xingchun "The Taiwan question will exert a much more detrimental impact on China-India relations than current border spats. Although border disputes have jeopardized bilateral ties, both sides are trying to manage divergences without heading toward hostility.But if India supports Taiwan secessionist forces, China and India will come to hostility, especially if the India's moves force China to support secessionist forces in India as a countermeasure. Mutual trust will be eroded. Each would attack the weakness of the other. They would hurt the core interests of the other.The Indian government has to weigh the losses. India has to bear the consequences for resorting to the "Taiwan card." It is hoped that India can exercise restraint and use wisdom in handling its relations with China.Mr Long Xinchun ().