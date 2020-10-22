What's new

China to support secessionist forces in India as a countermeasure to "Taiwan Card"

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,357
20
13,115
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
India may think they will get away by playing the Taiwan card, the Chinese have other plans for India in the next coming days. Half of India is rive with secessionist movements, supported tacitly by regional players. But if China openly supports these movements Financially,Diplomatically and Militarily the future of India is certainly not so bright.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319286298092269568

According to Long Xingchun "The Taiwan question will exert a much more detrimental impact on China-India relations than current border spats. Although border disputes have jeopardized bilateral ties, both sides are trying to manage divergences without heading toward hostility.

But if India supports Taiwan secessionist forces, China and India will come to hostility, especially if the India's moves force China to support secessionist forces in India as a countermeasure. Mutual trust will be eroded. Each would attack the weakness of the other. They would hurt the core interests of the other.

The Indian government has to weigh the losses. India has to bear the consequences for resorting to the "Taiwan card." It is hoped that India can exercise restraint and use wisdom in handling its relations with China.
Mr Long Xinchun ( is a senior research fellow with the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at the Beijing Foreign Studies University and president of the Chengdu Institute of World Affairs ).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Feng Leng
India to invite trouble playing Taiwan card
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
kankan326
kankan326

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top