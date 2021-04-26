What's new

China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,683
1
72,641
Country
China
Location
China
China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says
Apr 27, 2021



The Chinese authorities are determined to step up support for Russia amid tightening sanctions against Moscow, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"We strongly oppose the use of unilateral sanctions. <…> China and Russia maintain relations of comprehensive partnership with each other. China and Russia will support each other in matters of protecting state sovereignty," he stressed at a regular press briefing commenting on tighter US sanctions against Moscow.

According to the diplomat, Beijing hopes that the United States and Russia will establish a constructive dialogue and resolve disagreements "on an equal basis, on the principles of mutual respect." "Unilateral [US] sanctions are a manifestation of hegemony, they spark general protest," Wang Wenbin concluded.

www.aysor.am

China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says - aysor.am - Hot news from Armenia

"We strongly oppose the use of unilateral sanctions. <…> China and Russia maintain relations of comprehensive partnership with each other. China and Russia will support each other in matters of protecting state sovereignty," he stressed at a regular press briefing commenting on tighter US...
www.aysor.am www.aysor.am
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
4,335
11
4,646
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Let Russians speak for themselves, not Americans.
Click to expand...
The Russians know, Putin knows everyone knows that competition extracts value. When Russia is captive to China and excluded from US and European markets - China can dictate terms.

Its economics 101
Beast said:
Like how US treat India despite the Quad and so called alliance. I got it.:enjoy:
Click to expand...
Please stay on topic and refrain from inserting India in the discussion.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,745
-38
55,521
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
The Russians know, Putin knows everyone knows that competition extracts value. When Russia is captive to China and excluded from US and European markets - China can dictate terms.

Its economics 101


Please stay on topic and refrain from inserting India in the discussion.
Click to expand...
Better than dictate by american. :enjoy:
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,745
-38
55,521
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
I don't think America dictated anything to Russia ever.
Click to expand...
You must be sleeping all the while? American all the while try dictate Russian to do what USA want and when Russian refuse. Sanction Russia.

Let me ask u. Did China sanction Russia? Tell me, genuis. :enjoy:
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
4,335
11
4,646
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
You must be sleeping all the while? American all the while try dictate Russian to do what USA want and when Russian refuse. Sanction Russia.

Let me ask u. Did China sanction Russia? Tell me, genuis. :enjoy:
Click to expand...
China does not sanction anyone - they do hide behind fabricated justification for tariffs, when their egos are hurt.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,745
-38
55,521
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
China does not sanction anyone - they do hide behind fabricated justification for tariffs, when their egos are hurt.
Click to expand...
What fabricated? You got proof from World trade organization? If not, it must be from your fantasy. Sorry, I hurt u ego and exposed your dictation of Russia. :enjoy:

Russia rather join Chinese camp than american. That is a fact. Go cry some corners .:lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom