China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says

Apr 27, 2021

China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says - aysor.am - Hot news from Armenia "We strongly oppose the use of unilateral sanctions. <…> China and Russia maintain relations of comprehensive partnership with each other. China and Russia will support each other in matters of protecting state sovereignty," he stressed at a regular press briefing commenting on tighter US...

The Chinese authorities are determined to step up support for Russia amid tightening sanctions against Moscow, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday."We strongly oppose the use of unilateral sanctions. <…> China and Russia maintain relations of comprehensive partnership with each other. China and Russia will support each other in matters of protecting state sovereignty," he stressed at a regular press briefing commenting on tighter US sanctions against Moscow.According to the diplomat, Beijing hopes that the United States and Russia will establish a constructive dialogue and resolve disagreements "on an equal basis, on the principles of mutual respect." "Unilateral [US] sanctions are a manifestation of hegemony, they spark general protest," Wang Wenbin concluded.