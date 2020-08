China To Supply COVID-19 Vaccine To Pakistan As Part Of A Trial Agreement

16th August, 2020

As a part of a trial agreement, China has decided to supply a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to Pakistan.According to details, the Sinopharm company will be working with University of Karachi on vaccine trials. With this, Pakistan will have enough doses to get the one-fifth of its population to be vaccinated.The details more revealed that the elderly, healthcare workers, and people with medical conditions associated with serious cases of coronavirus will be vaccinated first.The researchers have claimed that the Sinopharm’s coronavirus has been resulted safe on the vaccine testing candidates.As of now, the China National Pharmaceutical Group is testing the potential vaccine in the United Arab Emirates in a Phase 3 trial. As per details, the vaccine has not caused any serious side effects.The researchers developing the vaccine said that the candidate has been immunized by the vaccine, however, it is still not clear if it was sufficient to prevent coronavirus infection.The chairman of Sinopharm had said earlier that a potential vaccine could be ready by the end of this year as its Phase 3 testing would be completed in about three months.