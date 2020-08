Sinopharm has two vaccines. One made by its Wuhan subsidiary and another made by a Beijing subsidiary. Both vaccines are currently in phase 3 testing.On 7/13/2020, it entered phase 3 testing in UAE. 15000 volunteers are planned to go through the trial. The link:On 8/10/2020, it entered phase 3 testing in Bahrain. 6000 volunteers are planned to go through the trial. The link:I don't have subscription to Wall Street Journal. But I am pretty sure this is an announcement to enter phase 3 trial in Pakistan as well as expansion of manufacturing to supply at least 1/5 of Pakistan's population.