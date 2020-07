Pakistan has pretty talented drone makers and recently drones were exported, being competitive internationally. It is a shame that PAF is choosing to go with a Chinese drone "jointly produced" rather than giving its industry a boost - instead, killing local industry, as with no support from Pakistani buyers, Pakistani drone manufacturers will just die out.



In other countries, infant industries are nursed. In Pakistan, they are murdered. Just like they attempted to murder the JF-17, documented in the interview of AVM Latif.

