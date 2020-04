China to Start Buying Oil for State Reserves After Crash

Bloomberg News

April 2, 2020, 1:24 AM EDT

Updated on April 2, 2020, 6:40 AM EDT

Beijing sets target to cover 90 days of net oil imports



Could be expanded to 180 days when including commercial tanks

China is moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves after an epic price crash

Beijing has asked government agencies to quickly coordinate filling tanks

In addition to state-owned reserves, it may use commercial space for storage as well, while also encouraging companies to fill their own tanks

The initial target is to hold government stockpiles equivalent to 90 days of net imports, which could eventually be expanded to as much as 180 days when including commercial reserves.

Emergency Reserves

China is also planning to announce the fourth batch of strategic reserve sites, the people said. The expansion project has the dual advantage of creating larger emergency reserves and as an economic stimulus project to spur construction opportunities as the country recovers from the coronavirus.

China had about 996 million barrels of oil combined in strategic and commercial storage as of March 31. Another research firm, Orbital Insight, pegged the figure at about 928 million barrels on April 1.

country had total oil reserves, including strategic stockpiles, for about 80 days

government intends to boost the capacity of its strategic petroleum reserves to 503 million barrels by the end of this year, an indicator of the maximum amount the government can store.

The U.S. currently holds about 635 million barrels in its Strategic Petroleum Reserve