What's new

China to source iron ore from Guinea

Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,524
-5
2,518
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam

Guinea set to supply iron ore from 2026 | Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Development of the Simandou blocks in Guinea will not only increase the country's iron ore exports but will also prompt Chinese importers to shift some iron ore
www.hellenicshippingnews.com www.hellenicshippingnews.com

Development of the Simandou blocks in Guinea will not only increase the country’s iron ore exports but will also prompt Chinese importers to shift some iron ore imports away from Australia to Guinea, which will add to dry bulk shipping demand.

Guinea has already become the world’s largest supplier of bauxite and is now striving to register its presence in the global iron ore market. In 2019, a consortium of SMB and Winning International won the tender to develop block 1 and block 2 of the Simandou project, one of the world’s biggest untapped deposits of iron ore based in Guinea. The first phase of operations is likely to start in 2026, enabling Guinea to export 60 mtpa of iron ore. The second phase of the project could add a further 50 mtpa to the annual iron ore production capacity.

As part of the tender, the company will invest in associated infrastructure, including building a deep water port and railway system to connect the mining region to the port. In turn, this is expected to prompt other iron pre producers to explore mining options in the region, with the most viable candidates thought to be block 3 and block 4. Currently, Rio Tinto, Chinalco and the Guinean government own these blocks which are believed to hold a similar quantity of reserve as block 1 and block 2. If block 3 and 4 are developed along with block 1and 2, then Guinea’s annual iron ore production capacity will surge to 220 mtpa, equivalent to approximately 14.5% of global seaborne iron ore trade in 2019.

China’s iron ore imports to shift away from Australia

Australia and Brazil are currently the major suppliers of iron ore to China, accounting for 65% and 20% respectively in China’s iron ore imports. In Brazil, Vale supplies more than 80% of the country’s iron ore and it already has long-term shipping arrangements with the Chinese Shipping company, COSCO. Therefore, an increase in iron ore imports from Guinea is unlikely to cause any decline in iron ore trade on the Brazil-China route. Meanwhile, China’s political relations with Australia have been under strain for a few years. In 1Q19, port authorities in China delayed the discharge of Australian coal amid deteriorating relations with Australia over the ban of Huawei Technologies. In such a scenario, it seems more probable that a rise in Guinea’s iron ore supply will prompt Chinese importers to source iron ore from Guinea instead of Australia. This, in turn, would lead to additional demand for dry bulk shipping.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,485
-36
48,779
Country
China
Location
China
Song Hong said:

Guinea set to supply iron ore from 2026 | Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Development of the Simandou blocks in Guinea will not only increase the country's iron ore exports but will also prompt Chinese importers to shift some iron ore
www.hellenicshippingnews.com www.hellenicshippingnews.com

Development of the Simandou blocks in Guinea will not only increase the country’s iron ore exports but will also prompt Chinese importers to shift some iron ore imports away from Australia to Guinea, which will add to dry bulk shipping demand.

Guinea has already become the world’s largest supplier of bauxite and is now striving to register its presence in the global iron ore market. In 2019, a consortium of SMB and Winning International won the tender to develop block 1 and block 2 of the Simandou project, one of the world’s biggest untapped deposits of iron ore based in Guinea. The first phase of operations is likely to start in 2026, enabling Guinea to export 60 mtpa of iron ore. The second phase of the project could add a further 50 mtpa to the annual iron ore production capacity.

As part of the tender, the company will invest in associated infrastructure, including building a deep water port and railway system to connect the mining region to the port. In turn, this is expected to prompt other iron pre producers to explore mining options in the region, with the most viable candidates thought to be block 3 and block 4. Currently, Rio Tinto, Chinalco and the Guinean government own these blocks which are believed to hold a similar quantity of reserve as block 1 and block 2. If block 3 and 4 are developed along with block 1and 2, then Guinea’s annual iron ore production capacity will surge to 220 mtpa, equivalent to approximately 14.5% of global seaborne iron ore trade in 2019.

China’s iron ore imports to shift away from Australia

Australia and Brazil are currently the major suppliers of iron ore to China, accounting for 65% and 20% respectively in China’s iron ore imports. In Brazil, Vale supplies more than 80% of the country’s iron ore and it already has long-term shipping arrangements with the Chinese Shipping company, COSCO. Therefore, an increase in iron ore imports from Guinea is unlikely to cause any decline in iron ore trade on the Brazil-China route. Meanwhile, China’s political relations with Australia have been under strain for a few years. In 1Q19, port authorities in China delayed the discharge of Australian coal amid deteriorating relations with Australia over the ban of Huawei Technologies. In such a scenario, it seems more probable that a rise in Guinea’s iron ore supply will prompt Chinese importers to source iron ore from Guinea instead of Australia. This, in turn, would lead to additional demand for dry bulk shipping.
Click to expand...
China need to be aware of Australian NGO. I am sure, they are already on the way to spread democracy in Guinea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Viet Differences between sourcing in Vietnam vs China China & Far East 5
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China-India border dispute: PLA raised combat readiness after exchange of gunfire, sources say Indian Defence Forum 22
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China Deploys 10,000 Additional Troops Along Ladakh Border, Indian Gov't Sources Claim Central & South Asia 2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE No Change in China Stand on Ladakh After Moscow Meet, Say Govt Sources Indian Defence Forum 13
D "Massing Of Chinese Troops" A Strong Concern, India Tells China: Sources World Affairs 2
Bogeyman People’s Republic of China in terms of Chinese Sources: Snow Dragon in the High North World Affairs 0
beijingwalker China develops technology to recycle kitchen waste into energy sources Technology & Science 0
beijingwalker Pakistani troop movement in Ladakh, sources say China in talks with rebel groups Central & South Asia 56
Shantanu_Left India-China dispute: The border row explained in 400 words [Source: BBC] Central & South Asia 0
beijingwalker China and Pakistan behind Nepal's move to usurp Indian territory: Sources Central & South Asia 55

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top