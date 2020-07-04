China to send world's first asteroid mining robot into space in November: Report

The goal of the Chinese space mission will be to assess the asteroid mining robot’s capabilities – to find out how well it can identify and extract valuable resources vis-à-vis asteroid mining.

Sep 28, 2020 07:35 PM IST

China to send world's first asteroid mining robot into space in November: Report The goal of the Chinese space mission will be to assess the asteroid mining robot’s capabilities – to find out how well it can identify and extract valuable resources vis-à-vis asteroid mining.