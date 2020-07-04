What's new

China to send world's first asteroid mining robot into space in November: Report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,459
1
61,948
Country
China
Location
China
China to send world's first asteroid mining robot into space in November: Report
The goal of the Chinese space mission will be to assess the asteroid mining robot’s capabilities – to find out how well it can identify and extract valuable resources vis-à-vis asteroid mining.
Sep 28, 2020 07:35 PM IST


A space start-up in China is all set to send out the world’s first mining robot into space to identify and extract resources. Origin Space, the Beijing-based company, will be sending out the world’s first mining robot named ‘asteroid mining robot’ into space by November 2020.

An IEEE Spectrum report stated that the asteroid mining robot will be launched into space by a Chinese Long March series rocket.

The robot will not be actually engaging in any mining work, but it will be testing technologies. The goal of the mission will be to assess the asteroid mining robot’s capabilities – to find out how well it can identify and extract valuable resources vis-à-vis asteroid mining.


Origin Space co-founder Yu Tianhong said: “The goal is to verify and demonstrate multiple functions such as spacecraft orbital manoeuvre, simulated small celestial body capture, intelligent spacecraft identification and control.”


If the NEO-1 mission turns out to be a success, it may open up a trillion-dollar industry.

Notably, Chinese company Origin Space is also working on another mission currently. The ‘Yuanwang-1’, which has been nicknamed ‘Little Hubble’, is set for a late 2021 or early 2022 launch. The mission will involve a lunar landing eventually, but the rest of the course is reportedly still being worked upon.


www.moneycontrol.com

China to send world's first asteroid mining robot into space in November: Report

The goal of the Chinese space mission will be to assess the asteroid mining robot’s capabilities – to find out how well it can identify and extract valuable resources vis-à-vis asteroid mining.
www.moneycontrol.com www.moneycontrol.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LKJ86 China sends two environmental monitoring satellites into space on September 27, 2020 China & Far East 3
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India, China agree to stop sending more troops to frontline Indian Defence Forum 34
LKJ86 China sends nine satellites into orbit by sea launch on September 15, 2020 China & Far East 10
B Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
D Shimla: Tibetans give an emotional send off to Special Frontier Force men heading to China border China & Far East 90
beijingwalker China Sends Huawei Soaring To Dizzy New Heights China & Far East 2
beijingwalker Eye on China, India to send 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Central & South Asia 8
Uguduwa How Turkey is sending Muslim Uighurs back to China without breaking its promise Middle East & Africa 41
striver44 India consider sending ships for FONOP in the South china Sea China & Far East 19
F-22Raptor U.S. Sends Two Aircraft Carriers to South China Sea for Exercises as China Holds Drills Nearby China & Far East 33

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top