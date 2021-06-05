What's new

China to send 600K more Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh by June 13

Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,210
3
4,491
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
China to send 600K more Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh by June 13

On May 12, China handed over a batch of 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh

The government of China is going to send as many as 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh by June 13 as a gift.

Hualong Yan, minister counselor and deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, confirmed the matter in his Facebook post on Saturday.

The consignment of vaccine jabs is "ready for delivery by 13 of June," he wrote.
On May 12, China handed over first batch of 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine to Bangladesh as gift while Dhaka is keeping its efforts on globally to get access to enough inoculation.

The fresh development comes at a time when the Bangladeshi authorities are continuing their efforts diplomatically to "make things normal" for the procurement of 15 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine after the price disclosure.

On May 27, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved the Health and Family Welfare Ministry's proposal to buy the vaccine doses.

As per the approval, the Health Services Division of the ministry will procure the Sinopharm shots in the next three months — June, July, and August.
Also Read - Dhaka working on normalizing things with Beijing after Sinopharm vaccine price disclosure
Right after the meeting, a Cabinet Division official told reporters at a briefing that they would purchase the vaccine at $10 per dose.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also written to relevant parties in China mentioning that it was an "unintentional" mistake to reveal the price of vaccine per dose, reports UNB.
The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the Sinopharm vaccine on April 29 for emergency use. Apart from this, Pfizer-BioNTech, Russia's Sputnik V, and Covishield were also given approval.
Bangladesh started its vaccination program across the country on February 7 by administering Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII).
The country received seven million of Covishield doses through its contract. Besides, India gave Bangladesh 3.3 million vaccines as a gift.
Also Read - Bangladesh on the list as US unveils strategy for global vaccine sharing under Covax
On April 25, the government suspended administering the first dose of the Covishield, just a day after India said no more vaccine doses would be shipped to Bangladesh anytime soon.
As the SII could not be able to provide the doses of vaccine they promised, a good number of people are waiting for their second jabs.
Bangladesh started inoculating the Sinopharm vaccine among medical college students on May 25.
On May 31, the country received more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under Covax facility run by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.
In another development, the US administration has unveiled its strategy for global vaccine sharing through Covax, keeping Bangladesh on the list.


www.dhakatribune.com

China to send 600K more Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh by June 13

On May 12, China handed over a batch of 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,210
3
4,491
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

যাক ব্যাপার টা ভালভাবেই ধামাচাপা দেয়া যাবে হয়ত। বাঙ্গালী শুধুই সরকার কে ট্রল করবে এ নিয়ে, প্রশ্নও করবে না যে কেন তাইলে বাংলাদেশ চীন কে সরি বলল।
:lol: :lol: :lol:

But thanks to Mr . Hualong Yan for this official statement.
 
Last edited:
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,210
3
4,491
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Jobless Jack said:
The regional- Clown-who-must - not- be - named is responsible.
Click to expand...
Who is this that you can't name it? Surely its raw and not clown, but a venomous snake!

But @Jobless Jack , surely China is playing a role of leader , and above statement is the evidence. You just have to analyse the merit of this intelligent statement in such crisis time.

Wait and observe. As I said before, it's no longer the usa , but China is the global leader now.

Silently China is replacing ( or already replaced )usa as super power and leader of global empire!
 
Last edited:
J

Jobless Jack

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2012
1,792
0
2,079
Atlas said:
Who is this that you can't name it? Surely its raw and not clown, but a venomous snake!
Click to expand...

Don't insult snakes . Snakes actually have a code of ethics. They are actually extremely competent at what they do.

I cannot say name because then your county men will call me fan boy. Its hilarious how some Bangladeshis on PDF worship the ground RAW and India walks on when they are the very reason BD suffers in this pandemic.

Typical " Punish me daddy " mentality some Bangladeshis here possess. When caught in the act they just say they are BD patriots... :woot:
 
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,210
3
4,491
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Jobless Jack said:
Don't insult snakes . Snakes actually have a code of ethics. They are actually extremely competent at what they do.

I cannot say name because then your county men will call me fan boy. Its hilarious how some Bangladeshis on PDF worship the ground RAW and India walks on when they are the very reason BD suffers in this pandemic.

Typical " Punish me daddy " mentality some Bangladeshis here possess. When caught in the act they just say they are BD patriots... :woot:
Click to expand...
Okay understand now that why you can't take name! :lol:
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,656
-39
57,419
Country
China
Location
China
Jobless Jack said:
Don't insult snakes . Snakes actually have a code of ethics. They are actually extremely competent at what they do.

I cannot say name because then your county men will call me fan boy. Its hilarious how some Bangladeshis on PDF worship the ground RAW and India walks on when they are the very reason BD suffers in this pandemic.

Typical " Punish me daddy " mentality some Bangladeshis here possess. When caught in the act they just say they are BD patriots... :woot:
Click to expand...
Sounds like @Black_cats fits the description you mention :enjoy:
 
Rana4pak

Rana4pak

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2010
747
-2
1,041
Now Bangladesh will get 20 dollar per dose of vaccine and when correc time will come China will equal his loss now bcz of Bangladesh every country will asl for 10 dollar per dose.China have to tackle a lot pressure from other countries
 
J

Jobless Jack

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2012
1,792
0
2,079
Atlas said:
Who is this that you can't name it? Surely its raw and not clown, but a venomous snake!

But @Jobless Jack , surely China is playing a role of leader , and above statement is the evidence. You just have to analyse the merit of this intelligent statement in such crisis time.

Wait and observe. As I said before, it's no longer the usa , but China is the global leader now.

Silently China is replacing ( or already replaced )usa as super power and leader of global empire!
Click to expand...
Yes

But as I told you a last month India will not accept BD going out of their orbit. Never. India is already waging the propaganda war. And we all know that if propaganda fails bullets will follow.

War is coming to BD. Indians are itching for it.

The BD " punish me daddy " crew and Indians are getting anxious that BD is going out of Indian orbit and Into the Chinese one.

Therefore soon the " Punish me Daddy" crew will recognize Israel as a state to further leverage and draw themselves close to Israel and ensure their survival politically . Close relationship with Israel is closer relationship with India.

With China becoming anti Israel the " Punish me daddy crew " in BD will find themselves blindsided and most likely become... orphans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom