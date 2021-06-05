China to send 600K more Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh by June 13

China to send 600K more Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh by June 13 On May 12, China handed over a batch of 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh

On May 12, China handed over a batch of 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to BangladeshThe government of China is going to send as many as 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh by June 13 as a gift.Hualong Yan, minister counselor and deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, confirmed the matter in his Facebook post on Saturday.The consignment of vaccine jabs is "ready for delivery by 13 of June," he wrote.On May 12, China handed over first batch of 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine to Bangladesh as gift while Dhaka is keeping its efforts on globally to get access to enough inoculation.The fresh development comes at a time when the Bangladeshi authorities are continuing their efforts diplomatically to "make things normal" for the procurement of 15 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine after the price disclosure.On May 27, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved the Health and Family Welfare Ministry's proposal to buy the vaccine doses.As per the approval, the Health Services Division of the ministry will procure the Sinopharm shots in the next three months — June, July, and August.Right after the meeting, a Cabinet Division official told reporters at a briefing that they would purchase the vaccine at $10 per dose.Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also written to relevant parties in China mentioning that it was an "unintentional" mistake to reveal the price of vaccine per dose, reports UNB.The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the Sinopharm vaccine on April 29 for emergency use. Apart from this, Pfizer-BioNTech, Russia's Sputnik V, and Covishield were also given approval.Bangladesh started its vaccination program across the country on February 7 by administering Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII).The country received seven million of Covishield doses through its contract. Besides, India gave Bangladesh 3.3 million vaccines as a gift.On April 25, the government suspended administering the first dose of the Covishield, just a day after India said no more vaccine doses would be shipped to Bangladesh anytime soon.As the SII could not be able to provide the doses of vaccine they promised, a good number of people are waiting for their second jabs.Bangladesh started inoculating the Sinopharm vaccine among medical college students on May 25.On May 31, the country received more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under Covax facility run by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.In another development, the US administration has unveiled its strategy for global vaccine sharing through Covax, keeping Bangladesh on the list.