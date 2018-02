Little less of Hollywood and Hala-kost would be better for China

There are ample , US military Advertisement in movies



Transformer movie ~ US army propaganda (Military often shown to be so powerful vs Alien Robots)

Captain America ~ US army propaganda

Marvel comics ~ Lot of military planes and propaganda

Independence day ~ Lot of military planes and propaganda

Xmen ~ Lot of Military planes and propaganda

Superman ~ Military captures even Superman or kills him (with that Batman)



American covert propaganda started arouond 2004 onwards in movies with collaboration with US movies to included a Military advertisement



There was an extraordinary rise in "Militarism & War"



Movies which shed light on , lies in UN or lies in general to go to War were normally not mention apart from Universities or Professor's research but in Big Media , the Military Advertisement run fully sponsored by NWO

