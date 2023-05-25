China to rescue Pakistan as hopes of IMF tranche fade: UK paper

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Pakistan’s viability at this point depends on magnanimity of its friends,” he said. “Radical solutions have to be adopted to widen the tax net and reduce expenditure to impress the outside world.” Click to expand...

I knew it. I also said this in another thread that Dar is going to China soon because all other donors are exhausted.Budget cuts in healthcare, education, child nutrition etc are in order. No budget cuts for Army please. Because India may start ‘unprovoked firing’ any day so Pakistanis should always remain scared and support the Army taking huge budget.