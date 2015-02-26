What's new

China to Render All Possible Assistance to Syria in Restoring Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Bashar Assad a telegram with congratulations on the latter's re-election as Syrian president and pledged all possible assistance in the economic recovery of the country, China Central Television reported.

"China strongly supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, will provide all possible assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, in revitalizing the country's economy and improving the lives of the population, will help to ensure that the Sino-Syrian cooperation rises to a new level," the statement says.

In his congratulatory telegram, Xi said China and Syria are traditionally friendly states; Syria was one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with China.

"I attach great importance to the development of Sino-Syrian relations, and I am ready, together with President Assad, to develop Sino-Syrian relations to achieve even greater success," the Chinese leader said.




