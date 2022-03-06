What's new

China to raise prices of gasoline, diesel

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China to raise prices of gasoline, diesel

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Friday, the country's top economic planner said on Thursday.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Friday, the country's top economic planner said on Thursday.

The price of gasoline will increase by 260 yuan ($41.26) per ton, and the price of diesel will increase by 255 yuan, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Under the current pricing mechanism, when international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per ton and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China are adjusted accordingly.

China's three biggest oil companies -- China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- have been asked to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.


www.globalpetrolprices.com

Gasoline prices around the world, 28-Feb-2022 | GlobalPetrolPrices.com

Gas prices by country using official data sources.
www.globalpetrolprices.com
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

xuxu1457 said:
:rolleyes1:up 50YUAN per ton, 1 ton =1355L, up 0.037 yuan/L, 0.006$/L
Yeah but you are already over $5 while @beijingwalker thinks the US is imploding because we crossed $4. :rolleyes1:

www.globalpetrolprices.com

Gasoline and diesel prices by country | GlobalPetrolPrices.com

Current data and information about unleaded gas and diesel prices by country.
www.globalpetrolprices.com
USgasPrice.png

ChinaGasPrices.png


Get ready for riots in the streets due to your high gasoline prices.
 

