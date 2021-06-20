China to push for further growth of ties with Iran: FM

No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will make efforts for greater development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.Noting that the phone conversation between the two heads of state in August has charted the course for bilateral relations, Wang said China is willing to continue to work with Iran to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interest and major concern, oppose unilateral bullying acts, and defend international fairness and justice.Wang said that China understands Iran's legitimate position of safeguarding its national interests on the nuclear issue and supports the resumption of negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).For his part, Abdollahian said that the new Iranian government will earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and firmly push forward the comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.Iran is committed to the resumption of negotiations on the JCPOA, he said, adding that all relevant parties should fulfill their obligations.