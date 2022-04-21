What's new

China to provide emergency assistance to Sri Lanka amid economic difficulties

By Global TimesPublished: Apr 19, 2022 04:11 PM

The Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country cope with the current economic difficulties, a spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency said on Tue.

Long live China- Sri Lanka friendship.

China is a true friend of Sri Lanka.
 
