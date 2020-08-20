China to provide 90% funding for $6.8 billion Pakistani railway project ML-1

China to provide 90% funding for $6.8 bln Pakistani railway project — minister

Policemen walk along trains stationed on a deserted platform at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi on March 26, 2020. Under the $6.8 billion Mainline-1 (ML-1) project, Pakistan’s 2,655 km railway tracks will be upgraded to allow trains to move up to 165 km per hour, while the line capacity will increase from 34 to over 150 trains each way per day.