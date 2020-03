China to provide $4m for construction of isolation hospital in Islamabad

By APP Published: March 27, 2020ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday broke ground for the construction of a 252-bed, Isolation Hospital and Infectious Disease Centre in the federal capital, which will be completed in less than two months with assistance from China.He also launched a mobile application for the federal capital through which residents can access various services.The premier said that the isolation hospital will be constructed over 40-kanals of land near the National Institute of Health (NIH). It will be built by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) using pre-fabricated, light gauge steel structures.He appreciated the assistance extended by the Chinese government, in the form of around $4 million, to construct the hospital, adding that the facility is expected to be operational by May 10.The project consists of seven patient blocks, including four for men and three for women. It will also house a laboratory and a diagnostics block apart from a block to offer accommodation to doctors and paramedics.It will be developed as a fully air-tight facility with all doors to be operated through sensors to avoid any human contact.After breaking ground for the new hospital, PM Imran inspected the 50-bed quarantine facility which has been set up at Pak-China Friendship Centre in the federal capital. Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal, FWO Director General Maj-Gen Kamal Azfar, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing were also present.Mobile app launchedEarlier, Imran launched a mobile application for the federal capital in a ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office.He said that the application will bring a revolution in the lives of the federal capital’s residents who will be able to access various services at their doorstep.Through the app, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will provide 43 different services online in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).The prime minister hoped that the provision of such facilities to the people at their doorstep will take Pakistan into the 21st century. He announced that should the app prove to be successful in the federal capital, it will be replicated across the country.He lamented that unfortunately no facilities were provided to the common people in the past and they were compelled to run from one door to another or stand in long queues to avail basic services.Briefing the prime minister about the app, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed said that it aims to facilitate the people without visiting the offices of the relevant departments and avoiding long queues there.He added the app will feature services, like e-police, emergency services, payment of utility bills, notifications verification, city guide, issuance of domicile, CNIC, land record, arms license, vehicle registration, token tax, birth and death certificates and others.He added that information related to coronavirus has also been added in the application and a complaint against any medical store can be registered through the app if found selling masks, and other related equipment at exorbitant prices.