China to overtake US in nuclear power generation: GlobalData

China to overtake US in nuclear power generation: GlobalData - GreentechLead China is on track to have the largest nuclear power generation fleet of 93GW and is set to overtake the US by 2026, according to GlobalData. Over 160GW of fresh nuclear capacity would be added globally between 2020-2030 out of which about 66 percent of this capacity addition is anticipated to...

September 9, 2020China is on track to have the largest nuclear power generation fleet of 93GW and is set to overtake the US by 2026, according to GlobalData.Over 160GW of fresh nuclear capacity would be added globally between 2020-2030 out of which about 66 percent of this capacity addition is anticipated to take place in China, India and Russia.China is set to account for more than 50 percent (83GW) of the new capacity built, followed by India with 8.9 percent (14.5GW) and Russia with 6.4 percent (10.5GW).More than 76GW of the nuclear projects will get shut down globally and schedule for decommissioning activities during the same period.“The US, European countries and Japan grew risk averse post the Fukushima meltdown and have been looking to cut down on their nuclear capacity by not reviving the projects that have ageing infrastructure and are nearing the end of their commercial life,” Somik Das, senior power analyst at GlobalData, said.A sizeable capacity of 210GW of major nuclear power projects are there in the pipeline globally. These pipeline projects are either in the permitting phase, financing phase or are under- construction. Here again, China (34 percent), India (17 percent) and Russia (12 percent) hold over 63 percent of the planned projects.Technological advancements and the strong nuclear capacity expansion mainly from China, India and Russia will ensure the share of nuclear in the generation mix remains unchanged at 10 percent by 2030.