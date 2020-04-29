What's new

China to overtake US in nuclear power generation: GlobalData

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,396
1
60,227
Country
China
Location
China
China to overtake US in nuclear power generation: GlobalData
September 9, 2020


China is on track to have the largest nuclear power generation fleet of 93GW and is set to overtake the US by 2026, according to GlobalData.

Over 160GW of fresh nuclear capacity would be added globally between 2020-2030 out of which about 66 percent of this capacity addition is anticipated to take place in China, India and Russia.

China is set to account for more than 50 percent (83GW) of the new capacity built, followed by India with 8.9 percent (14.5GW) and Russia with 6.4 percent (10.5GW).

More than 76GW of the nuclear projects will get shut down globally and schedule for decommissioning activities during the same period.

“The US, European countries and Japan grew risk averse post the Fukushima meltdown and have been looking to cut down on their nuclear capacity by not reviving the projects that have ageing infrastructure and are nearing the end of their commercial life,” Somik Das, senior power analyst at GlobalData, said.

A sizeable capacity of 210GW of major nuclear power projects are there in the pipeline globally. These pipeline projects are either in the permitting phase, financing phase or are under- construction. Here again, China (34 percent), India (17 percent) and Russia (12 percent) hold over 63 percent of the planned projects.

Technological advancements and the strong nuclear capacity expansion mainly from China, India and Russia will ensure the share of nuclear in the generation mix remains unchanged at 10 percent by 2030.

greentechlead.com

China to overtake US in nuclear power generation: GlobalData - GreentechLead

China is on track to have the largest nuclear power generation fleet of 93GW and is set to overtake the US by 2026, according to GlobalData. Over 160GW of fresh nuclear capacity would be added globally between 2020-2030 out of which about 66 percent of this capacity addition is anticipated to...
greentechlead.com greentechlead.com
https://greentechlead.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/india-nuclear-power.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker China’s Economy Is Bouncing Back—And Gaining Ground on the U.S. Overtaking in 2028 World Affairs 65
redfox Tech savvy: China's big plan to overtake US in AI, wireless comms China & Far East 0
beijingwalker China overtakes US in science paper publications Technology & Science 2
beijingwalker Many Germans say China will overtake US as superpower: survey World Affairs 0
J Tech and scientific workers overtake finance professionals as highest-paid jobs in China China & Far East 3
beijingwalker China to Overtake U.S. as World’s Largest Retail Market in 2020 China & Far East 2
Raphael China to Overtake U.S. as World’s Largest Retail Market in 2020 China & Far East 1
H India to overtake China and become COVID superpower World Affairs 28
CrazyZ India overtakes China in coronavirus cases, 11th most affected: Report COVID-19 Coronavirus 2
beijingwalker Huawei’s HiSilicon overtakes Qualcomm as China’s top smartphone processor supplier for first time China & Far East 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top