Anyway, back to topic, the CCP screwed up population control, so they need to roll back leverage led growth because future generations cannot handle the growing leverage. The CCP can't go back to suggesting they can double GDP and per capita income every decade. So now, they are whitewashing low growth with "quality" growth, which actually means nothing since even today 60-70% of the Chinese population is still earning between $2 and $10 every day.



At the individual level also, with only one son, there is too much pressure on the son to take care of far too many dependents, which means in a few years, there will be less focus on marriage and more focus on staying single and avoiding marriage because it's not affordable.



With women trying to get married before 27, their focus on career will be short-lived. And with the govt organizations insulting women by referring to above 27s as shengnu, there is going to be a spate of bad marriages with women having lesser choices due to men avoiding marriages. Marriage rates are falling and divorce rates are rising in China. This will further put a strain on new births.



And all this will happen while half of the Chinese population is still poor. So problems developed nations face will creep into a still developing nation, which is extremely bad in the long run.

