China to Open Suborbital Space Travel to Public in 2025 , Tickets to cost between $286,400 and $429,000​

China to Open Suborbital Space Travel to Public in 2025 , Tickets to cost between $286,400 and $429,000September 17, 2022
Tickets will likely cost between $286,400 and $429,000, allowing customers to take in views from around the edge of the earth’s atmosphere, Global Times said.
China is expected to open suborbital space travel to the public in 2025, a senior Chinese rocket scientist said, Global Times reported.
Read the full report: Global Times
China to Open Suborbital Space Travel to Public in 2025 - GT
China is expected to open suborbital space travel to the public in 2025, a senior rocket scientist said, Global Times reported.
www.asiafinancial.com
