China to Open Suborbital Space Travel to Public in 2025 , Tickets to cost between $286,400 and $429,000

China to Open Suborbital Space Travel to Public in 2025 , Tickets to cost between $286,400 and $429,000​

September 17, 2022

blue-planet-earth-view-from-window-space-station_118478-1184.jpg

Tickets will likely cost between $286,400 and $429,000, allowing customers to take in views from around the edge of the earth’s atmosphere, Global Times said.

China is expected to open suborbital space travel to the public in 2025, a senior Chinese rocket scientist said, Global Times reported.

Tickets will likely cost between $286,400 and $429,000, said the report, allowing customers to take in views from the edge of the earth’s atmosphere before returning back down.

Read the full report: Global Times

www.asiafinancial.com

China to Open Suborbital Space Travel to Public in 2025 - GT

China is expected to open suborbital space travel to the public in 2025, a senior rocket scientist said, Global Times reported.
www.asiafinancial.com www.asiafinancial.com
 
