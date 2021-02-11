China to move behind Pangong Tso Finger 8 — Defense minister shares Ladakh breakthrough details

China to move behind Pangong Tso Finger 8 — Rajnath Singh shares Ladakh breakthrough details
Rajanth Singh says India will withdraw to the Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3 and the area between this and Finger 8 will become a no-go zone for both sides.
SNEHESH ALEX PHILIP 11 February, 2021 11:55 am IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha | File Photo | PTI
New Delhi: India and China have agreed to disengage from the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh and go back to status quo ante after nearly nine months of stand-off, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha Thursday as he explained what it entails.
Singh said that according to the agreement, Chinese troops will pull back from Finger 4 area in the northern banks of Pangong Tso to beyond Finger 8.
Similarly, India too will withdraw to the Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3 and the area between this and Finger 8 will become a no-go zone for both sides, as reported by ThePrint earlier.
Similarly, disengagement will also take place at the southern banks of the Pangong Tso.
“I am happy to inform the House today that as a result of our well thought out approach and sustained talks with the Chinese side, we have now been able to reach an agreement on disengagement in the north and south bank of the Pangong Lake,” Singh said.
Disengagement in phased, coordinated manner
Giving details of the disengagement, the Defence Minister said the agreement that both sides have reached envisages that both will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.
“The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the north bank area to east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. A similar action would be taken in the south bank area by both sides,” he said.
He said these are mutual and reciprocal steps and any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both northern and southern banks will be removed and the landforms will be restored.
“It has also been agreed to have a temporary moratorium on military activities by both sides in the north bank, including patrolling to the traditional areas. Patrolling will be resumed only when both sides reach an agreement in diplomatic and military talks that would be held subsequently,” he said.
The Defence Minister added that the implementation of this agreement started Wednesday on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake.
“It will substantially restore the situation to that existing prior to commencement of the stand-off last year,” he said.
‘Outstanding issues’
Singh stressed that India has “not conceded anything” during these talks.
“The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. These will be the focus of further discussions with the Chinese side. We have agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols.
“By now, the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve. It is therefore our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us in full sincerity to resolve these remaining issues,” he said.
