China to Launch First Module of Massive Space Station

xizhimen said:



China can 'grapple' US satellites with robotic arm, commander says

Space Command chief prepares for Day One of future warfare

April 21, 2021

They always make crazy claims, today's US acts like a spoiled brat forever throwing a tantrum, it lost all the respect that I used to have for them in the past.

Very likely ISS will not continue beyond 2024. Russia has already given the word that they will not further fund and continue the obligation of service their module for ISS after 2024. Russia module of ISS are very important as the are the core.Russian surely will ask for orbitant price from western space agency if they want Russian to continue to maintain their core.Italy space agency has already collaborate in China space station. And CNSA totally charge them free. ESA will soon join China space station for sure as ISS slot allocation for them is even lower compare to JXA.