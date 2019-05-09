What's new

China to launch 7th national population census on Nov. 1

I

ILC

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
274
0
160
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's seventh national population census will begin on Nov. 1 this year with about 7 million staff to visit homes for registration work, an official said Sunday.

A good census can give a full picture of the population size, structure and distribution, and the trend of the demographic change, providing support for mapping national development strategies, said Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a ceremony held in Beijing to promote the national census.

Residents will be encouraged to use mobile terminals such as cell phones to declare personal and family information, he said.

The census will collect data including name, ID number, gender, marital details, education, profession and other information about Chinese citizens.

China conducts a national population census every 10 years. The last census in the world's most populous country found its population had increased to 1.37 billion.
Click to expand...

@Mista
We'll see how they correct the fake demographics data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Planning over the years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
1
Views
487
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top