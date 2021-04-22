China to impose reciprocal sanctions on four US individuals

Intel facing China backlash after Xinjiang statement

Intel faces criticism in China after asking suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products, with a Weibo hashtag on the topic drawing over 250M views

Intel facing China backlash after Xinjiang statement SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel is facing a backlash from China after telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the north...

Dec 22, 2021 | 7:38 PMSHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. chip maker Intel is facing a backlash from China after telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the northwestern region of Xinjiang.Intel said it had been “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region” following restrictions imposed by “multiple governments”.The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily stable of newspapers, branded Intel’s statement as “absurd”, adding that the company – which earned 26% of its total revenues from China in 2020 – was “biting the hand that feeds it”.Netizens also expressed anger at Intel’s letter.On China’s Twitter-like Weibo microblog service, singer Karry Wang said he would no longer serve as brand ambassador for Intel, adding in a statement that “national interests exceed everything”.A hashtag on the topic has generated more than 250 million views on Weibo.Many Weibo users also called on Chinese citizens to boycott Intel, with one posting under the name “Old Catalan” saying, “Must resist, do not buy!”Multinational companies have come under pressure as they aim to comply with Xinjiang-related trade sanctions while continuing to operate in China, one of their biggest markets.