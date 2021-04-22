What's new

China to impose reciprocal sanctions on four US individuals

China to impose reciprocal sanctions on four US individuals
Global Times
01:08 Dec 22 2021
Zhao Lijian Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Zhao Lijian Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
China decided to impose sanctions on four US individuals as a reciprocal countermeasure against US' sanctions on officials from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region over groundless accusations of so-called human rights issue in the region, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China will take reciprocal countermeasures against four US individuals including Nadine Maenza, chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Nury Turkel, vice chair of USCIRF, Anurima Bhargava, commissioner of USCIRF and James W. Carr, commissioner of USCIRF, said Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson, at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

The US imposed illegal sanctions on Chinese officials under the pretext of so-called human rights issues related to China's Xinjiang. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the move which has seriously interfered in China's internal affairs. It is a grave violation of principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations; it risks serious damage to bilateral relations, Zhao said.

The countermeasures include that the above-mentioned persons shall be prohibited from entering China, including the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, their assets in China would be frozen and Chinese citizens and institutions would be forbidden from dealing with them, according to Zhao.

Zhao pointed out that Xinjiang-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and the US has no right to arbitrarily interfere with the related matters. China urged the US to remove the so-called sanctions and stop interfering in Xinjiang-related affairs and China's other internal affairs. China will make further responses as the situation develops, Zhao said.
 
Intel China says it is deeply apologetic over Xinjiang statement
Eduardo Baptista Reuters
PUBLISHED
DEC 22, 2021 10:50PM EST




Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel (INTC.O) apologised on Thursday to its Chinese customers, partners and the public for telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the region of Xinjiang.

The Chinese-language statement was published on Intel's official WeChat account.

 
China has the right to confiscated all Intel properties in China if they dare to make another absurd nonsense again.
 
Intel facing China backlash after Xinjiang statement
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:38 PM
Intel faces criticism in China after asking suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products, with a Weibo hashtag on the topic drawing over 250M views

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. chip maker Intel is facing a backlash from China after telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Intel said it had been “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region” following restrictions imposed by “multiple governments”.

The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily stable of newspapers, branded Intel’s statement as “absurd”, adding that the company – which earned 26% of its total revenues from China in 2020 – was “biting the hand that feeds it”.

Netizens also expressed anger at Intel’s letter.

On China’s Twitter-like Weibo microblog service, singer Karry Wang said he would no longer serve as brand ambassador for Intel, adding in a statement that “national interests exceed everything”.

A hashtag on the topic has generated more than 250 million views on Weibo.

Many Weibo users also called on Chinese citizens to boycott Intel, with one posting under the name “Old Catalan” saying, “Must resist, do not buy!”

Multinational companies have come under pressure as they aim to comply with Xinjiang-related trade sanctions while continuing to operate in China, one of their biggest markets.

whtc.com

Intel facing China backlash after Xinjiang statement

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel is facing a backlash from China after telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the north...
whtc.com whtc.com
 
