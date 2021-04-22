Beidou2020
China to impose reciprocal sanctions on four US individuals
Global Times
01:08 Dec 22 2021
Zhao Lijian Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
China decided to impose sanctions on four US individuals as a reciprocal countermeasure against US' sanctions on officials from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region over groundless accusations of so-called human rights issue in the region, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
According to the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China will take reciprocal countermeasures against four US individuals including Nadine Maenza, chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Nury Turkel, vice chair of USCIRF, Anurima Bhargava, commissioner of USCIRF and James W. Carr, commissioner of USCIRF, said Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson, at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
The US imposed illegal sanctions on Chinese officials under the pretext of so-called human rights issues related to China's Xinjiang. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the move which has seriously interfered in China's internal affairs. It is a grave violation of principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations; it risks serious damage to bilateral relations, Zhao said.
The countermeasures include that the above-mentioned persons shall be prohibited from entering China, including the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, their assets in China would be frozen and Chinese citizens and institutions would be forbidden from dealing with them, according to Zhao.
Zhao pointed out that Xinjiang-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and the US has no right to arbitrarily interfere with the related matters. China urged the US to remove the so-called sanctions and stop interfering in Xinjiang-related affairs and China's other internal affairs. China will make further responses as the situation develops, Zhao said.
