What's new

China to host world’s two largest IPOs of the year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
40,009
1
77,730
Country
China
Location
China
China to host world’s two largest IPOs of the year
14 Aug, 2021 12:32


China’s Nasdaq-like STAR board plans later this year to host each of the year's two largest IPOs in the market, with a forecast potential of raising over 100 billion yuan ($17 billion).

The Shanghai-based STAR market, which lists science and technology companies, is prepping to list the shares of China Telecom Corp., one of the nation’s largest telecom carriers, and Syngenta Group, the Swiss agrichemicals giant owned by ChemChina (China National Chemical Corp).

China Telecom Corp., which was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange for national security reasons in January this year, aims to raise 47.1 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) in Shanghai next week.

Syngenta Group, China’s largest-ever foreign acquisition, bought by state-run ChemChina for $43 billion in 2017, is also preparing a 65-billion-yuan ($10 billion) listing on Star board.

If the two offers succeed, the total funds raised through their first-time share sales may reach $59 billion, Bloomberg data shows.

Despite recent steps taken by Beijing against public offerings in education, Chinese domestic IPO profits are at an 11-year peak, with a record number of 320 deals. China's equity benchmark, the CSI 300 Index, surged 35% compared to 2019. The mainland's biggest listing so far this year was China Three Gorges Renewables Group Co.'s $3.2 billion IPO. The company is a clean energy group that develops and operates hydropower stations.

www.rt.com

China to host world’s two largest IPOs of the year

China’s Nasdaq-like STAR board plans later this year to host each of the year's two largest IPOs in the market, with a forecast potential of raising over 100 billion yuan ($17 billion).
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Jyotish
All major reforms of Mohammed bin Salman in the past 3 years
Replies
1
Views
500
fisher1
fisher1
KhalaiMakhlooq
Top 40 Richest Women in the World 2019
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
terry5
terry5
Dubious
How Musadaq Zulqarnain became a billionaire by selling socks
Replies
9
Views
2K
blueazure
blueazure
M
China has become the land of massive number of startup unicorns
Replies
2
Views
578
TaiShang
TaiShang
Nan Yang
China’s internet ecosystem model increasingly being copied globally
Replies
0
Views
424
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom