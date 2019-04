‘China to help lay train tracks from Peshawar to Karachi’

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that Pakistan will be laying a double train track from Peshawar to Karachi with China’s help.Trains will run at a speed of at least 160km/h on this track, he said, adding that he signed a feasibility plan for this project 13 years ago.An agreement has been signed between the two countries for the project.Speaking to the media after the prime ministers of both countries signed the agreement, Rasheed said this is a big day for Pakistan’s railways. Change will be brought in the railway network across the country with China’s help, he said.