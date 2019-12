Pretty powerful fleet that will easily be No. 2 in the world by then.



The most powerful of the 4 aircraft carriers will be the two Type-003 currently being built and expected into service by 2023.

It says around 40 fighter aircraft will be carried but do you know which type as I cannot see pretty obsolete for the time J-15s being built for these carriers?







Well China can base in Pakistan for sure.



That is China's biggest problem I see when trying to compete with the US as they will need to find host countries for their carrier groups.

Click to expand...