Well, that sound a little bit arrogant, we're not spider man or super man. The problem here is, the middle income trap is used to describe the nations can't establish their *competitive* industry to reap the *premium* income relative to other economy entities. For example, the Latin America nations like Brazil or Argentina, even include Chile, the eastern European countries. So basically only North America, Western Europe and part of East Asia are true developed economy, China can definitely upgrade itself into this camp and furthermore, the impact of China will be consistent and long term. I'm only optimistic about the competitiveness of US, for EU and other developed East Asian economy, I won't feel surprised if they will stuck into stagnation or even roll back in future.



The only valid measurement tool is whether a nation can establish its *comparative competitiveness relative to others* to reap the *premium* income. China has the scale and talents to overcome the middle come trap. India has the potential, however its culture and social structure and mentality suppress their potential. When China establish its comparative competitiveness, it's extremely hard for other nations to compete against China, China is a black hole in this sense, that's why the west is scared, they in fact don't worry about China's military expansion, they understand China typically use war as a last resort, they worry about most about the competitiveness of Chinese economy to *swallow* their shares.

