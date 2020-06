India keeps vigilant eye on Azad Kashmir as Chinese air activity increases

While the PLAAF can make up for the high altitude by deploying aerial tankers, Indian military planners have always been wary that in a time of conflict, airbases in Azad Kashmir could be handed over to China. Limited activity can be observed at the Skardu airbase, and an IL 78 tanker of the PLAAF landed there a few days ago, besides some Pakistan Air Force transport aircraft.