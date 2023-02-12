What's new

China to export Type 052D destroyers, signalling more advanced ships in the pipeline: analyst

ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

The Type 052DE is 7500 tonnes, 161 meters long, and can cruise at 32 knots as its top speed.

It is basically identical to the Type 052DL, so no need to worry it gonna be watered compared to the PLAN Type 052D.


China's plan to export destroyers a sign of better ships to come: analyst

The warships will be the most powerful anti-aircraft vessels available on the global market, according to military magazine.
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ChineseTiger1986 said:
It gonna be offered with friendly price.
Would love for it to have a scaled down integrated mast similar to the Type 055.

Maybe even a modest redesigned integrated mast with a powerful X band radar to guide missiles from high up on the mast. Similar to the Proposed Type 052DE design
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

Deltadart

Deltadart

ChineseTiger1986 said:
It gonna be offered with friendly price.
No it won't be offered at any price, because of the following.
The Present incompetent thuggish rulers and their military sponsors prefer to sit in someone else's lap. Generals and their henchmen are too used to that lap and the Chinese don't exactly measure up to that ... Just use your imagination to complete the picture. 😇
 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

FuturePAF said:
Would love for it to have a scaled down integrated mast similar to the Type 055.

Maybe even a modest redesigned integrated mast with a powerful X band radar to guide missiles from high up on the mast. Similar to the Proposed Type 052DE design
The 60,000 tonnes class Type 076 will also feature the IEP propulsion & EMALS technologies from the Type 003.

And China is also planning to export it.

076.jpg




So the Type 052DE will contain some existing technologies from the Type 055 without any doubt.

Ali_Baba said:
Pakistan has no dollars - and it is not a priority now anyway. Unless of course - The Chinese will accept PKR Rupee ? Am sure Gov Of Pak can do an excellent deal in PKR -> Look how many PKRs you can get for 1 Yuan : https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=chinese+currency+to+pkr

The longer you wait - the more PKR's you can get.
Better to use RMB, so China can also offer the loan with very low interest rate.
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

Full Article. :-)

China to export Type 052D destroyers, signalling more advanced ships in the pipeline: analyst

  • The warships will be the most powerful anti-aircraft vessels on the global market, according to military magazine
  • However, sales could be limited as buyers such as Pakistan probably cannot afford to add many to their fleets, naval expert says
Liu Zhen
Published: 12:00pm, 12 Feb, 2023
1676228306779.png

The Type 052D was considered a milestone for the Chinese navy when it debuted in 2014. Photo: AP

China is attempting to export its Type 052D guided-missile destroyer as the country’s navy moves on to producing more advanced warships, according to military experts.

Code-named the Type 052DE for export, the 7,500-tonne destroyer with advanced integrated radar, missile and command systems would be the most powerful anti-aircraft vessel available on the global market, according to an article in the Chinese military magazine Naval and Merchant Ships last week.

It noted that the US only offered a core combat system – the Aegis – for export, rather than entire ships with long-range air defence capabilities.

Like the Chinese navy’s latest Type 052D, the Type 052DE is 161 metres (528 feet) long, 18 metres wide and powered by combined diesel or gas propulsion systems capable of sailing at speeds of up to 32 knots.

It is armed with a 64-cell vertical launching system (VLS) that can fire a variety of air defence, land-attack, anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles with the help of active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

“This means the Type 052D is no longer the latest killer product, otherwise it wouldn’t have been put up for sale,” said Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie. “The technologies it uses are mature, and the navy is confident in sharing.”

He said the successor to the Type 052D, which would probably be called the Type 052E, must already be in the pipeline.

Li said the navy would always have a strong demand for warships with displacement of 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes (7,716 to 8,818 tons) because they were useful in most scenarios.

When it was introduced in 2014, the Type 052D was considered a milestone for the Chinese navy’s modernisation and expansion.

Featuring AESA radar for air and surface search, VLS and digital fire control systems, the ships were China’s attempt to rival the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which is of similar size and fitted with the Aegis Combat System.

As a result of a shipbuilding spree over the past decade, the Chinese navy has become the world’s largest by number of ships. The Type 052D has played an important role in this boom, serving as the main type of surface combatant in China’s destroyer fleets.

Construction on the first ship of this class, the Kunming, began in 2012, and the ship was commissioned in 2014. By the end of 2022, a total of 25 Type 052Ds had entered service, with at least six more ships reportedly under construction.

During the same period, China’s navy added to its inventory with two domestically built aircraft carriers, eight 12,000-tonne Type 055 destroyers and three 40,000-tonne Type 075 amphibious assault ships.

This means the Type 052D is no longer the latest killer product, otherwise it wouldn’t have been put up for sale​

Li Jie, naval expert​

Li said Chinese shipyards had developed enough production capacity to satisfy the navy’s needs, with additional capacity for building exports.

“The [Chinese navy’s] shipbuilding pattern is to expand the numbers in small batches, while collecting feedback from actual operations to make improvements,” he said. “Foreign users could offer opinions from different perspectives, which would be very valuable.”

The multi-role Type 052D destroyer has undergone modifications over the years.

Most notably, the recent batch of ships active since 2021, sometimes referred to as the Type 05DL, have extended flight decks for helicopters, improved propulsion systems and upgraded anti-stealth radar. The Type 052DE is based on this extended version of the ship.

However, Li said he did not expect a huge volume of Type 052DE sales because the large, advanced destroyers would be expensive, and the usual buyers of Chinese warships, such as Pakistan, could not afford many.

“Selling this ship is a friendly gesture and a way to increase influence,” he said.

 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

Deltadart said:
No it won't be offered at any price, because of the following.
The Present incompetent thuggish rulers and their military sponsors prefer to sit in someone else's lap. Generals and their henchmen are too used to that lap and the Chinese don't exactly measure up to that ... Just use your imagination to complete the picture. 😇
China just doesn't export its weapons to earn some bucks, but to expand the influence for the RMB.
 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

lightning F57 said:
I know its not real yet, but when it will be this will be a sight to behold.
The construction of the Type 076 has already started, and it is also available for export.

And it is basically a scaled down Fujian from 100,000 tonnes class to 60,000 tonnes class.

I guess the first potential customer might be Brasil.

If the customer has requirement, China can also add two mini nuclear reactors for the Type 076 as its main propulsion, whereas the IEP (gas turbines + diesel generators) to power the EMALS & AAG.

Much better than the French Pang which will come no earlier than the next decade.
 
L

lightning F57

ChineseTiger1986 said:
The construction of the Type 076 has already started, and it is also available for export.

And it is basically a scaled down Fujian from 100,000 tonnes class to 60,000 tonnes class.

I guess the first potential customer might be Brasil.

If the customer has requirement, China can also add two mini nuclear reactors for the Type 076 as its main propulsion, whereas the IEP (gas turbines + diesel generators) to power the EMALS & AAG.

Much better than the French Pang which will come no earlier than the next decade.
I meant that battle group with the carrier holding drones and J-35's
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ChineseTiger1986 said:
The Type 052DE is 7500 tonnes, 161 meters long, and can cruise at 32 knots as its top speed.

It is basically identical to the Type 052DL, so no need to worry it gonna be watered compared to the PLAN Type 052D.


www.scmp.com

China’s plan to export destroyers a sign of better ships to come: analyst

The warships will be the most powerful anti-aircraft vessels available on the global market, according to military magazine.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
Pakistan needs to calculate and evaluate if the equivalent value of long range air and underwater drones are of better value than a warship.
 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

lightning F57 said:
I meant that battle group with the carrier holding drones and J-35's
China wants to fulfill the dream of many developing countries that can possess a carrier battlegroup with a very inexpensive price tag.

khansaheeb said:
Pakistan needs to calculate and evaluate if the equivalent value of long range air and underwater drones are of better value than a warship.
Different countries have different requirement, and that's why China wants to offer a more diversified menu to meet everyone's requirement.
 

