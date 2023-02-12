China to export Type 052D destroyers, signalling more advanced ships in the pipeline: analyst

The construction of the Type 076 has already started, and it is also available for export.



And it is basically a scaled down Fujian from 100,000 tonnes class to 60,000 tonnes class.



I guess the first potential customer might be Brasil.



If the customer has requirement, China can also add two mini nuclear reactors for the Type 076 as its main propulsion, whereas the IEP (gas turbines + diesel generators) to power the EMALS & AAG.



Much better than the French Pang which will come no earlier than the next decade.